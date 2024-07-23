Jenn Hildreth (Olympics)

Jenn Hildreth serves as a soccer and archery play-by-play commentator for NBCUniversal’s coverage of Olympic Games Paris 2024. This marks her second Olympic assignment with NBCU

Hildreth, who also called soccer at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, is a play-by-play announcer for various sports on the ACC Network and ESPN, including college soccer. She is also a play-by-play announcer for the NWSL.

Hildreth, who played college soccer at Emory, also called matches at the 2023, 2019 and 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Fast Facts