Jenn Hildreth (Olympics)

Soccer and Archery Play-by-Play

Jenn Hildreth serves as a soccer and archery play-by-play commentator for NBCUniversal’s coverage of Olympic Games Paris 2024. This marks her second Olympic assignment with NBCU

Hildreth, who also called soccer at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, is a play-by-play announcer for various sports on the ACC Network and ESPN, including college soccer. She is also a play-by-play announcer for the NWSL.

Hildreth, who played college soccer at Emory, also called matches at the 2023, 2019 and 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Fast Facts

  • Second Olympic assignment with NBCU
  • Called 2023, 2019, and 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup matches for FOX Sports
  • Played soccer collegiately at Emory