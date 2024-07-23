 Skip navigation
Randy Moss Download

Randy Moss (Olympics)

Equestrian Play-by-Play

Randy Moss will work his sixth Olympics with NBCUniversal and his fourth as an equestrian play-by-play announcer at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Moss is an analyst for NBC Sports’ horse racing coverage, including the Triple Crown and the Breeders’ Cup World Championships joining in 2011 and was part of the broadcasts chronicling a pair of Triple Crown winners (American Pharoah in 2015, Justify in 2018). He has covered all but two runnings of the Kentucky Derby since 1980, as a newspaper reporter and a television commentator, and has worked racing telecasts from every major racetrack in North America, as well as tracks in Ireland, Dubai, and Barbados.

Since joining NBC Sports, Moss worked two Super Bowls (Super Bowl XLIX in Arizona and Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis) and five Olympic Games (London 2012 Summer Games, 2014 Winter Games in Sochi, 2016 Rio Summer Games, 2020 Tokyo Games, and 2022 Beijing Winter Games). He also covered select events for Golf Channel and worked NBC Sports Group’s coverage of college football, and college basketball.

Previously, Moss served as an ESPN horse racing analyst from 1999-2011. Prior to his career in television, Moss was a newspaper reporter, horse racing handicapper, and columnist for 20 years at the Dallas Morning News, Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Arkansas Democrat and Arkansas Gazette.

Fast Facts

  • Sixth Olympic assignment with NBCU
  • Moss worked two Super Bowls (Super Bowl XLIX and Super Bowl LII)
  • A native of Hot Springs, Ark., Moss currently resides in Minneapolis, Minn.