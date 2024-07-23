 Skip navigation
Rennae Stubbs (Olympics)

Tennis Analyst

Rennae Stubbs serves as a tennis analyst for NBCUniversal’s coverage of Olympic Games Paris 2024. Stubbs was also a tennis analyst during the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, the 2016 Rio Olympics, and the 2012 London Olympics.

A six-time Grand Slam champion and four-time Olympian representing Australia (1996, 2000, 2004, and 2008), Stubbs has worked as a tennis analyst for various networks including ESPN, Tennis Channel, and Channel 7 Australia.

Stubbs played on the WTA Tour for over 20 years, winning 60 WTA Tour doubles titles including six Grand Slams, four doubles (the Australian Open, the U.S. Open, and Wimbledon twice) and two mixed doubles (the Australian Open and the U.S. Open).

Fast Facts

  • Fourth NBC Olympics assignment
  • Four-time Olympian in tennis representing Australia (1996, 2000, 2004, 2008)
  • Won 60 WTA Tour women’s doubles titles in 20-plus year career, including four majors
  • Host of The Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast

