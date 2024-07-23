 Skip navigation
THE PARIS OLYMPICS BEGIN TOMORROW AT 8 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND PEACOCK
BONJOUR, PARIS! NBCUNIVERSAL OLYMPIC COMMENTATORS GET READY FOR ASSIGNMENTS OF A LIFETIME
NBCUNIVERSAL NEWS GROUP TO PROVIDE EXTENSIVE NEWS COVERAGE OF THE OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024

THE PARIS OLYMPICS BEGIN TOMORROW AT 8 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND PEACOCK
BONJOUR, PARIS! NBCUNIVERSAL OLYMPIC COMMENTATORS GET READY FOR ASSIGNMENTS OF A LIFETIME
NBCUNIVERSAL NEWS GROUP TO PROVIDE EXTENSIVE NEWS COVERAGE OF THE OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024

ONE MONTH TO 2024-25 PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON KICKOFF ACROSS PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, WITH NBC SPORTS’ STUDIO TEAM ON-SITE IN U.K.
NBCUNIVERSAL POSTS MOST WATCHED PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON EVER IN U.S. WITH COVERAGE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, AND USA NETWORK
COMMENTATORS FOR PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY” MATCHES LIVE ON PEACOCK & NETWORKS OF NBCUNIVERSAL THIS SUN., MAY 19 AT 11 A.M. ET
THE PARIS OLYMPICS BEGIN TOMORROW AT 8 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND PEACOCK
BONJOUR, PARIS! NBCUNIVERSAL OLYMPIC COMMENTATORS GET READY FOR ASSIGNMENTS OF A LIFETIME
NBCUNIVERSAL NEWS GROUP TO PROVIDE EXTENSIVE NEWS COVERAGE OF THE OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024

THE PARIS OLYMPICS BEGIN TOMORROW AT 8 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND PEACOCK
BONJOUR, PARIS! NBCUNIVERSAL OLYMPIC COMMENTATORS GET READY FOR ASSIGNMENTS OF A LIFETIME
NBCUNIVERSAL NEWS GROUP TO PROVIDE EXTENSIVE NEWS COVERAGE OF THE OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024

ONE MONTH TO 2024-25 PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON KICKOFF ACROSS PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, WITH NBC SPORTS’ STUDIO TEAM ON-SITE IN U.K.
NBCUNIVERSAL POSTS MOST WATCHED PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON EVER IN U.S. WITH COVERAGE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, AND USA NETWORK
COMMENTATORS FOR PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY” MATCHES LIVE ON PEACOCK & NETWORKS OF NBCUNIVERSAL THIS SUN., MAY 19 AT 11 A.M. ET
ZORA STEPHENSON Download

Zora Stephenson (Olympics)

Basketball and Gymnastics Reporter

Zora Stephenson serves as a basketball and gymnastics reporter for the Paris Olympics in her second Olympic assignment with NBCUniversal. Previously, she served as social media host for 2022 Beijing Olympics. Stephenson will be also working as sideline reporter for the second week of Team USA Men’s and Women’s Olympic basketball games this summer.

Currently, Stephenson is the sideline reporter for Notre Dame Football and Big Ten Football and play-by-play voice for Big Ten Women’s Basketball on Peacock. Previously, Stephenson was the sideline and digital reporter for Milwaukee Bucks games on Bally Sports/Fox Sports Wisconsin. In April 2021, she became the first woman to handle television play-by-play for a Bucks game.

Since March 2020, Stephenson has also served as an on-air contributor for WTMJ-Radio, The Truth, and ESPN Radio in Milwaukee. Previously, she was an Emmy Award-winning news anchor and reporter at television stations in Denver, Colorado, and Greenville, North Carolina.

@ZoraStephenson