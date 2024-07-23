Zora Stephenson (Olympics)

Zora Stephenson serves as a basketball and gymnastics reporter for the Paris Olympics in her second Olympic assignment with NBCUniversal. Previously, she served as social media host for 2022 Beijing Olympics. Stephenson will be also working as sideline reporter for the second week of Team USA Men’s and Women’s Olympic basketball games this summer.

Currently, Stephenson is the sideline reporter for Notre Dame Football and Big Ten Football and play-by-play voice for Big Ten Women’s Basketball on Peacock. Previously, Stephenson was the sideline and digital reporter for Milwaukee Bucks games on Bally Sports/Fox Sports Wisconsin. In April 2021, she became the first woman to handle television play-by-play for a Bucks game.

Since March 2020, Stephenson has also served as an on-air contributor for WTMJ-Radio, The Truth, and ESPN Radio in Milwaukee. Previously, she was an Emmy Award-winning news anchor and reporter at television stations in Denver, Colorado, and Greenville, North Carolina.

@ZoraStephenson