GENESIS SCOTTISH OPEN ON PGA TOUR AND DP WORLD TOUR HEADLINES LIVE GOLF TOURNAMENT COVERAGE THIS WEEK ON NBC, GOLF CHANNEL & PEACOCK

Genesis Scottish Open Live Coverage at The Renaissance Club in Scotland Begins Tomorrow at 10:30 a.m. ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock

LPGA Tour Amundi Evian Championship – Fourth Major of LPGA Tour Season – Begins Tomorrow at Evian Resort Golf Club in France at 6 a.m. ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock

Live Coverage of PGA TOUR and DP World Tour ISCO Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Ky., Begins Tomorrow at 4:30 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock

Fourth Major on PGA TOUR Champions – Kaulig Companies Championship – Begins Tomorrow Live at 2 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock

American Century Championship Featuring Superstar Athletes and A-List Celebrities Tees Off from South Lake Tahoe Friday at 4 p.m. ET on Peacock

New Episodes of the GOLF Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav

STAMFORD, Conn. – July 10, 2024 – The Genesis Scottish Open, which is co-sponsored by the PGA TOUR and the DP World Tour, at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, headlines this week’s live golf tournament coverage across five events on NBC, GOLF Channel, and Peacock.

PGA TOUR & DP WORLD TOUR: GENESIS SCOTTISH OPEN

This week’s Genesis Scottish Open is co-sponsored by the PGA TOUR and the DP World Tour for the third consecutive year. The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, hosts the event for the sixth year in a row. The tournament is an Open Qualifying Series event, with the top three finishers who make the cut not already exempt for the major earning spots into The Open Championship at Royal Liverpool next week. Rory McIlroy makes his first appearance following his runner-up finish to Bryson DeChambeau at the U.S. Open.

Live coverage is presented tomorrow and Friday from 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock, with lead-in coverage on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m.-Noon ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock.

GOLF Channel and Peacock Broadcast Team

Play by Play : Terry Gannon

: Analyst : Frank Nobilo

: Holes : Curt Byrum

: On-Course: Arron Oberholser

How To Watch – Thursday, July 11 – Sunday, July 14 (all times ET)

· TV – GOLF Channel

· Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Day Peacock/GOLF Channel Thursday 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday 10 a.m.-Noon Sunday 10 a.m.-Noon

Notable Players This Week

· Rory McIlroy

· Xander Schauffele

· Ludvig Aberg

· Matt Fitzpatrick

· Wyndham Clark

· Max Homa

· Collin Morikawa

· Hideki Matsuyama

LPGA TOUR: AMUNDI EVIAN CHAMPIONSHIP

The Amundi Evian Championship, the season’s fourth major championship, takes place this week on the LPGA Tour from Evian Resort Golf Club in Evian-Les-Bains, France. Last year, Celine Boutier of France became the first player from her homeland to win the Amundi Evian Championship.

Live coverage begins tomorrow at 6 a.m. ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock.

GOLF Channel and Peacock Broadcast Team

Play by Play : Grant Boone

: Analyst : Morgan Pressel

: Holes : Tom Abbott

: On-Course: Karen Stupples

How To Watch – Thursday, July 11 – Sunday, July 14 (all times ET)

· TV – GOLF Channel

· Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Day Peacock/GOLF Channel Peacock Thursday 6-10:30 a.m. 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Friday 6-10:30 a.m. 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Saturday 4-10 a.m. Sunday 4-10 a.m.

Notable Players This Week

· Nelly Korda

· Celine Boutier

· Brooke Henderson

· Minjee Lee

· Jin Young Ko

PGA TOUR & DP WORLD TOUR: ISCO CHAMPIONSHIP

The ISCO Championship is also co-sponsored by the PGA TOUR and the DP World Tour for the second year in a row and features a field of players from both circuits. Amateur Luke Clanton, who has finished in the top 10 of his last two PGA TOUR events, is expected to compete at this week’s event.

Live coverage on GOLF Channel and Peacock at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Ky., begins tomorrow at 4:30 p.m. ET.

GOLF Channel and Peacock Broadcast Team

Play by Play : George Savaricas

: Analyst : Graham DeLaet

: Holes : Billy Ray Brown

: On-Course: Tripp Isenhour

How To Watch – Thursday, July 11 – Sunday, July 14 (all times ET)

· TV – GOLF Channel

· Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Day Peacock/GOLF Channel Thursday 4:30-7:30 p.m. Friday 4:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday 4-7 p.m. Sunday 4-7 p.m.

Notable Players This Week

· Luke Clanton

· Neal Shipley

· Camillo Villegas

· Michael Thorbjornsen

· Maverick McNealy

· Erik van Rooyen

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS: KAULIG COMPANIES CHAMPIONSHIP

The fourth major of the year on the PGA TOUR Champions — the Kaulig Companies Championship — is held this week at Firestone Country Club (South Course) in Akron, Ohio. Steve Stricker looks to defend his 2023 major championship victory.

Live coverage tees off tomorrow at 2 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock.

How To Watch – Thursday, July 11 – Sunday, July 14 (all times ET)

· TV – GOLF Channel

· Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Day Peacock/GOLF Channel Thursday 2-4:30 p.m. Friday 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday Noon-4 p.m. Sunday Noon-4 p.m.

Notable Players This Week

· Steve Stricker

· Ernie Els

· Colin Montgomerie

· Jim Furyk

· Steven Alker

· Justin Leonard

AMERICAN CENTURY CHAMPIONSHIP

The annual American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament from Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Nevada is set to return for its 35th edition with one of its strongest fields across sports and entertainment in tournament history. Headliners include Travis Kelce, Tony Romo, Charles Barkley, Aaron Rodgers, Annika Sorenstam, Seth and Dell Curry, Miles Teller, Colin Jost, Ray Romano and Larry the Cable Guy. The tournament also will feature 15 first time participants, including Alex Rodriguez, Jason Kelce, Austin Reaves and Carson Daly.

Smylie Kaufman will host his critically acclaimed “Happy Hour” interview segments with Kira K. Dixon alongside the 17th hole throughout the weekend.

Live coverage begins Friday at 4 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock with an encore presentation at 8:30 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel. NBC and Peacock will present live coverage from 2:30-6 p.m. ET on Saturday and Sunday.

NBC, GOLF Channel & Peacock Broadcast Team

Play by Play : Steve Sands

: Analyst : Peter Jacobsen

: Tower : Jimmy Roberts

: On-Course : Roger Maltbie / Smylie Kaufman

: Smylie Kaufman Interviews: Kira K. Dixon

How To Watch – Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 14 (all times ET)

· TV – NBC, GOLF Channel

· Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Day NBC/Peacock GOLF Channel Peacock Friday 8:30-10:30 p.m.* 4-6 p.m. Saturday 2:30-6 p.m. Sunday 2:30-6 p.m.

*delayed coverage

GOLF CHANNEL PODCAST WITH REX & LAV

NBC Sports’ GOLF Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, hosted by GOLFChannel.com senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner, sees the two longtime scribes discuss and debate the latest news and hottest topics in the sport.

Throughout the year, Rex and Lav will break down the game’s biggest storylines in an informative, entertaining, and nuanced way – and with two episodes a week, there won’t be any news missed.

Click here to listen to the latest episode on YouTube and Apple Podcasts.

BROADCAST NOTES

Golf Central will provide coverage on GOLF Channel Wednesday-Sunday. Golf Central coverage is anchored by Whit Watson , Jim Gallagher Jr. , Paige Mackenzie and Rex Hoggard .

will provide coverage on GOLF Channel Wednesday-Sunday. coverage is anchored by , , and . Today’s edition of Golf Today will be co-hosted by Damon Hack and Eamon Lynch, who will be joined by Hoggard.



Day Golf Central Golf Today Wednesday 5-6 p.m. 1-3 p.m. Thursday 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday 7:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday 7-8 p.m. Sunday 7-8 p.m.*

Note: all times ET, post-round coverage begins following conclusion of play

*Same Day Delay Coverage

All GOLF Channel coverage also streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms.

--NBC SPORTS--