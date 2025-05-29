GOLF CHANNEL SURROUNDS “GOLF’S LONGEST DAY” PRESENTED BY TITLEIST MONDAY, JUNE 2, WITH 10 HOURS OF LIVE COVERAGE OF FINAL QUALIFIERS FOR 125TH U.S. OPEN

Comprehensive “Golf’s Longest Day” Coverage Begins June 2 at Noon ET, Spanning 10 Final Qualifying Sites and U.S. Open Host Oakmont Country Club

Notable Players Expected to Attempt to Qualify Include Max Homa, Rickie Fowler, Keith Mitchell and Luke Clanton

U.S. Open 125 – GOLF Channel Original Documentary Chronicling 125-Year History of The U.S. Open – Debuts Tuesday, June 3, at 8 p.m. ET

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 29, 2025 – GOLF Channel will surround “Golf’s Longest Day” Presented by Titleist with 10 hours of live coverage on Monday, June 2, as golfers compete at 10 sites across the United States and Canada in the hopes of qualifying for the upcoming 125th U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15.

Rich Lerner will serve as the primary host for GOLF Channel’s coverage of Golf’s Longest Day Presented by Titleist. Damon Hack and George Savaricas will be joined by Tripp Isenhour and Brendon de Jonge to provide commentary and analysis throughout the 10 hours of live coverage, which will air from 12-2 p.m. ET and 4 p.m. – midnight ET.

Notable players that are expect to attempt to qualify on Monday include Max Homa, Rickie Fowler, Keith Mitchell, Zach Johnson, Stewart Cink, Padraig Harrington, Webb Simpson, Harold Varner III, Marc Leishman, Graeme McDowell, Luke Clanton, and Neal Shipley.

Following are the qualifying sites and GOLF Channel commentators that will be on-site to provide reports and interviews with players throughout the day.

Reporter U.S. Open Qualifying Site Kira K. Dixon

Lambton Golf & Country Club – York, Ontario, Canada

Steve Burkowski

Emerald Dunes Club – West Palm Beach, Fla.

Ryan Lavner

Piedmont Driving Club – Atlanta, Ga.

Matt Adams

Duke University Golf Club – Durham, N.C.

Amy Rogers

Woodmont Country Club (North Course) – Rockville, Md.

Brentley Romine

Canoe Brook Country Club (North/South Courses) – Summit, N.J.

Todd Lewis

Kinsale Golf & Fitness Club – Columbus, Ohio

Rex Hoggard

Springfield Country Club – Springfield, Ohio

Jordan Cornette

Valencia Country Club – Valencia, Calif.

Bailey Chamblee

Wine Valley Golf Club – Walla Walla, Wash.





U.S. OPEN 125 – GOLF CHANNEL FILMS ORIGINAL DOCUMENTARY CHRONICLING 125-YEAR HISTORY OF THE U.S. OPEN, DEBUTS TUESDAY, JUNE 3, ON GOLF CHANNEL

GOLF Channel will celebrate the milestone 125th U.S. Open with U.S. Open 125 – a new GOLF Films original documentary that debuts Tuesday, June 3, at 8 p.m. ET and chronicles the essential characteristics, moments, players and venues that have defined the U.S. Open Championship. It explores key inflection points, the championship’s underlying ethos and the timeless themes that have been embodied by U.S. Open champions for more than a century.

U.S. Open 125 features more than 80 interviews with U.S. Open champions, USGA staff, GOLF Channel commentators, historians and golf journalists, including more than 20 new interviews, notably U.S Open champion Hale Irwin; USGA CEO Mike Whan; GOLF Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee; Barclay Douglas and Fred Waterman of founding USGA club Newport Country Club; and Thurman Simmons of the John Shippen Foundation. Screeners of U.S. Open 125 are available for media members upon request.

