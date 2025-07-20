SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER WINS THE 153RD OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP AT ROYAL PORTRUSH ON NBC AND PEACOCK – NOTES AND QUOTES

“I can’t help but think that we are on an inevitable march towards one of the greatest careers in the history of golf.” – Brandel Chamblee on Scottie Scheffler (-17, Champion)

“You heard his father say, ‘I have no words.’ We’re kind of in the same boat.” – Dan Hicks on Scheffler’s win

“You walk around Portrush and nearly every storefront has a memento or picture of Rory. Those are just small examples of the impact Rory has had on this country.” – Hicks on Rory McIlroy (-10, T-7th) playing in his home country of Northern Ireland

STAMFORD, Conn. – July 20, 2025 – Scottie Scheffler won the 153rd Open at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Portrush, Northern Ireland, on NBC and Peacock, defeating Harris English by four strokes, marking his first career Open title and the third of four majors (The Open, The Masters, The PGA Championship) in pursuit of a career Grand Slam. Coverage was capped by Golf Central Live From the Open studio coverage on GOLF Channel.

153rd Open Championship – Final Leaderboard



Player

Total

1.

Scottie Scheffler

-17

2.

Harris English

-13

3.

Chris Gotterup

-12

T4.

Wyndham Clark

-11

T4.

Matt Fitzpatrick

-11

T4.

Haotong Li

-11



ON SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER (-17, Champion)

Brandel Chamblee on Scheffler winning The Open: “What he’s doing is so dominant and so clinical. It’s different than Rory McIlroy, it’s different than Brooks Koepka, it’s different than Jordan Spieth, and I can’t help but think that we are on an inevitable march towards one of the greatest careers in the history of golf.”

Paul McGinley: “I look everywhere and I try to find some kind of a weakness, somewhere where he can get derailed, and I just can’t find it. He might even prove to have more longevity than Tiger Woods.”

Dan Hicks: “Scottie Scheffler has his Open Championship and a third leg of golf’s Grand Slam! You heard his father say, ‘I have no words.’ We’re kind of in the same boat.”

Kevin Kisner on Scheffler’s greatness: “There are a number of reasons we watch sports. It’s obviously for the drama and the competition, but also to observe and admire greatness. We’ve done it for so many years with Tiger and this week we’re doing it with Scottie. We’ve been watching him for three years and somehow still think he’s underrated.”

Hicks following 15-foot par save on No. 7: “It’s reached the silly level.”

Hicks on Scheffler’s fist pump following 16-foot par save on No. 6: “You know what that reminded me of? Tiger Woods at the 2000 U.S. Open at No. 16, when he avoided that bogey, he gave the fist pump and he was lapping the field...it was like, ‘I don’t care how many I win by, but I’m not going to make a bogey.”

Hicks on Scheffler’s play under pressure: “He’s like Tiger. He can hit any shot in the situation when there’s the most pressure.”

McGinley following Scheffler’s birdie on No. 5: “How about the muted applause? That was pretty quiet for the leader, wasn’t it?”

Mike Tirico on Scheffler’s birdie on No. 8 following double-bogey on No. 7: “It looks like we are back to regularly-scheduled programming after that blip there for about 20 minutes.”

McGinley on Scheffler’s mental fortitude: “There’s nobody better on the PGA Tour at bouncing back from mistakes. That just shows his mental strength. The ability to recover from mistakes is a big part of this game and that’s a glimpse into the soul of a golfer.”

Terry Gannon: “I think they’ve just gotten used to seeing it.”

Brad Faxon: “This must be what it felt like for Jack Nicklaus when he beat Arnold Palmer at Oakmont.”

Gannon on Scheffler’s shot on No. 1 to within two feet: “Well if you’re going to go ahead and do that today...”

Kisner: “Decent start, huh guys?”

Hicks: “I guess he’s not nervous.”

ON RORY MCILROY (-10, T-7th)

Hicks on McIlroy playing in his home country of Northern Ireland: “You walk around Portrush and nearly every storefront has a memento or picture of Rory. Those are just small examples of the impact Rory has had on this country. The interest in golf in Northern Ireland has boomed even more since he won The Masters in April.”

Faxon: “It’s pretty special watching this man here on these links, knowing how many times in your prime you’ll get a chance to play in your hometown at The Open.”

ON HAOTONG LI (-11, T-4th)

Hicks: “A sensational week for Haotong Li, who carried all of China’s hopes on his shoulders. First man from China to ever play in the final pairing on the final day of a major. No one had more fun this weekend than [him.]”

ON HARRIS ENGLISH (-13, 2nd)

Hicks: “A pro’s pro. He’s a guy that goes about his business, a lot like Scheffler. Not real flashy and gets the job done.”

ON BRYSON DECHAMBEAU (-9, T-10th)

Hicks on his strong final three rounds: “Had he had this game that he’s had the last few games on Thursday, it might have been a different story. He was tied for 144th on Thursday, making some big moves up the board since then...incredible stuff by Bryson.”

ON MATT FITZPATRICK (-11, T-4th)

Chamblee: “After watching Fitz the past few days, may be a lot of people heading out to the golf course tomorrow trying this cross-handed chipping action.”

