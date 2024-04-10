JIMMY FALLON AND MIKE TIRICO TEAM UP TO HOST NBCUNIVERSAL’S CLOSING CEREMONY COVERAGE FOR THE OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024

Terry Gannon, Tara Lipinski, and Johnny Weir to Call Fourth Closing Ceremony

Live Coverage of Paris Closing Ceremony Begins Sunday, August 11, at 2 pm ET on NBC and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 10, 2024 – With the countdown to the Olympic Games Paris 2024 underway, NBC Sports has unveiled its team to close out the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad in Paris this summer. Jimmy Fallon, Emmy Award-winning host of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, will join two-time Sports Emmy Award-winner and NBC Olympics primetime host Mike Tirico to host NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Closing Ceremony of the Games. Joining Jimmy and Mike will be Terry Gannon, 1998 Nagano Olympic figure skating gold medalist Tara Lipinski, and two-time Olympian in figure skating, Johnny Weir, who will be calling their fourth Closing Ceremony together.

NBC and Peacock will present live coverage of the Closing Ceremony from the Stade de France, the country’s national stadium, on Sunday, August 11, beginning at 2 p.m. ET. Primetime coverage will begin at 7 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock.

“We are excited for Jimmy to make his official Olympic debut in an iconic setting at the biggest party in the world with Mike, while Terry, Tara, and Johnny return to provide a fashionably fun take on the pageantry and parade of athletes who competed in Paris,” said Molly Solomon, Executive Producer and President, NBC Olympics Production.

Fallon will make his Olympics debut as a commentator this summer in Paris, 10 years after The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon launched during the second week of the 2014 Sochi Olympics. Fallon has contributed to prior NBC Olympics presentations, beginning in Vancouver in 2010, when he performed at the Whistler Mountain skiing venue medals plaza.

Tirico, who will host his fourth Opening Ceremony this summer, has been honored with the Sports Emmy for Outstanding Sports Personality – Studio Host in each of the last two years, highlighted by his role as primetime host of the Beijing Olympics (2022) and Tokyo Olympics (2021). Tirico also hosted the PyeongChang Opening Ceremony in 2018 and the Closing Ceremony for the 2016 Rio Olympics.

On the March 12 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Tirico appeared on the show alongside Kelly Clarkson and Peyton Manning to announce the trio as hosts of the Opening Ceremony. At the end of the segment, Tirico surprised Fallon with an invitation to join him as co-host of the Closing Ceremony and Fallon accepted.

“Is this real?” Fallon asked when offered the invite by Tirico, who assured him that it was in fact real. Fallon: “I’m in! I’m going to do it!” During the following night’s broadcast, Fallon confirmed: “It’s real. It’s happening. I’m headed to Paris. I’m going to co-host the Olympics Closing Ceremony this summer.”

Gannon, Lipinski, and Weir – who called the past three Olympic Winter Games figure skating competitions and NBC Sports’ top skating events – previously served as NBCU’s Closing Ceremony hosts for PyeongChang, Tokyo, and Beijing. Gannon will also call gymnastics in Paris for the second straight Games.

In Paris this summer, the world’s greatest athletes will compete against the backdrop of one of the most beautiful cities in the world where the modern Olympic Games were conceived 130 years ago. This will be the third time Paris has hosted the Olympics (1900 and 1924), tying London for the most as a Summer Games host. Los Angeles (1932, 1984) will tie those two cities when it hosts the first Summer Games in the U.S. in 32 years in 2028.

The organizers of Paris 2024 are reimagining the Games to make them more accessible to the public and to showcase their city to the world. In a first, competitions will be held amidst iconic Parisian landmarks – beach volleyball at the Eiffel Tower, equestrian at the Palace of Versailles, and urban sports at Place de la Concorde.

Last May, NBCU announced that the NBC broadcast network and streaming service Peacock will be the company’s primary platforms for its coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024, scheduled for July 26-Aug. 11. Click here for more programming information.

NBCU owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2032, which are scheduled for Paris (2024), Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028) and Brisbane (2032). The host city for the 2030 Olympic Winter Games has not yet been chosen.

