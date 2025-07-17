 Skip navigation
PRO MOTOCROSS PRESENTED LIVE FROM WASHOUGAL, WASH., THIS SATURDAY, JULY 19, LIVE ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Published July 17, 2025 10:27 AM

Race Day Live Begins Saturday at Noon ET with Race at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock Before Transitioning Exclusively to Peacock at 5 p.m. ET

Haiden Deegan, Jett Lawrence, Eli Tomac, Aaron Plessinger, and More Motocross Stars Expected to Race

STAMFORD, Conn. – July 17, 2025 – The 2025 SMX World ChampionshipTM series and Pro Motocross season continues this Saturday, July 19, from Washougal MX Park in Washougal, Wash., live at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, with live coverage transitioning exclusively to Peacock at 5 p.m. ET.

Jett Lawrence’s hot streak continued in Spring Creek last weekend, as the standout rider won his seventh consecutive race to remain atop the 450 Class leaderboard (337 points) and earned his 22nd career victory, moving him into a tie for fifth place on the all-time 450 Class wins list. Lawrence’s brother, Hunter, took second to complete the fourth consecutive 1-2 finish for the siblings, while Chase Sexton placed third. Hunter Lawrence (-51) and Justin Cooper (-90) round out the top three in the 450 Class points standings. In the 250 Class, Haiden Deegan earned his fifth win of the season and his 46th career podium – one away from the all-time 250 Class record.

NBC Sports’ Jason Weigandt and SuperMotocross analyst James Stewart, a seven-time AMA champion, will call this weekend’s action from Washougal. Jason Thomas and Will Christien will serve as reporters.

15-time AMA champion Ricky Carmichael and nine-time AMA Champion Ryan Villopoto recap Spring Creek and preview the upcoming Pro Motocross schedule on the latest episode of the Title 24 podcast here.

Race Day Live qualifying coverage this Saturday from Washougal gets underway at Noon ET on Peacock. All live Pro Motocross coverage, including races and qualifying, plus on-demand replays, will be available on Peacock this season. Click here for more details.

BROADCAST TEAM

  • Play by Play: Jason Weigandt
  • Analyst: James Stewart
  • Reporters: Jason Thomas, Will Christien
  • Race Day Live: Jason Weigandt, James Stewart, Jason Thomas, Will Christien

HOW TO WATCH

  • TV – NBC
  • Streaming – Peacock
  • Audio – SiriusXM NBC Sports Audio – Channel 85

Date
Coverage
Platform(s)
Time (ET)
Sat., July 19
Race Day Live
Peacock
Noon

Race – Washougal
NBC, Peacock
3-5 p.m.

Race – Washougal
Peacock
5 p.m.

