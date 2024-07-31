KATIE LEDECKY’S PURSUIT OF OLYMPIC HISTORY FEATURED TONIGHT ON “PRIMETIME IN PARIS” AT 8 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Competing in the 1500m Freestyle, Ledecky Attempts to Tie Record for Most Medals (12) and Most Gold Medals (8) by an American Woman in Olympic History

Simone Biles and Suni Lee Aim to Become First to Win Multiple Women’s Gymnastics All-Around Gold Medals since 1968 – Live Tomorrow, Aug. 1, at 12:15 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Watch with Alex Cooper Returns with Live Interactive Watch Party During Women’s Gymnastics All-Around Final Exclusively on Peacock Tomorrow at 12:15 p.m. ET

Gold Zone Streams Live on Peacock from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. ET, Presenting Viewers with the Best and Most Compelling Olympic Moments Happening at Any Time

STAMFORD, Conn. – July 31, 2024 – Katie Ledecky’s pursuit of gold in the women’s 1500m freestyle will be featured tonight on “Primetime in Paris” tonight on NBC and Peacock beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Ledecky entered the event with the 19 fastest times in its history and looked to tie the record for most medals (12) and most gold medals (8) by any U.S. woman in Olympic history.

Also in primetime tonight, French phenom Leon Marchand competes in front of his home crowd in the men’s 200m butterfly and men’s 200m breaststroke, while Americans Torri Huske and Gretchen Walsh, who both won medals in the women’s 100m butterfly and 4x100m freestyle relay, contest the women’s 100m freestyle.

Additionally, U.S. men’s gymnastics team bronze medalists Paul Juda and Frederick Richard compete in the men’s all-around final.

For the most up-to-date Olympic TV listings, visit NBCOlympics.com.

TONIGHT, WEDNESDAY, JULY 31

In the pool, medals in the women’s 100m freestyle, men’s 200m butterfly, women’s 1500m freestyle, men’s 200m breaststroke, and men’s 100m freestyle are at stake, highlighted by Ledecky and Marchand. Additionally, the men’s gymnastics all-around final will be presented.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 1

Biles and Lee each look to become the first woman to win multiple all-around Olympic gold medals since Vera Caslavska (1964, 1968) as the women’s gymnastics all-around final begins live at 12:15 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

In the pool, more medals are up for grabs as four finals will be contested, with Team USA swimmers including Regan Smith and Lilly King looking to keep the Americans’ medal count lead over Australia intact, beginning live at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. The last event of the day, the women’s 4x200m freestyle relay, could see the U.S. take on Australia with a gold medal on the line.

The men’s golf tournament, featuring 2024 Masters winner Scottie Scheffler and 2024 Open Championship winner Xander Schauffele, begins live at 3 a.m. ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock (with a Golf Central postgame show at Noon ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock). The U.S. women’s basketball plays its second game of the Paris Olympics, against Belgium live at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 2

Track & field action leads Friday starting live at 4:05 a.m. ET on E! preliminary heats and later at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, headlined by the lone final of the day in the men’s 10,000m, where American record holder Grant Fisher aims to earn his first career medal against the likes of world record holder Joshua Cheptegei and 2024 world cross country champion Jacob Kiplimo.

In the pool, the men’s 50m freestyle, women’s 200m backstroke, and men’s 200m Individual Medley finals will all be contested beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, with Caeleb Dressel expected to vie for his ninth career Olympic medal in the men’s 50m freestyle.

Both U.S. beach volleyball squads are in action, with the men taking on Spain live at 9 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock and the women facing Germany live at 4 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Women’s water polo plays against host-nation France live at 12:30 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock.

***

NBC OLYMPICS PODCASTS

Below are highlights of the latest NBC Olympics podcast offerings across The Podium and In The Village:

The Podium: In Cycling’s time trial event, everything is planned. So when rain and a crash unexpectedly wiped out Chloe Dygert’s lead, she used her experiences of overcoming the worst to ride her way to a Bronze medal for Team USA.

In The Village: Brody Malone, Asher Hong and Stephen Nedoroscik make up part of the bronze medal-winning U.S. men’s gymnastics team. Despite bringing their own mattresses and enjoying three-star Michelin meals in the Village, the boys sat down for a fun talk on the carpet of an NBC Studio.

To listen to NBC Olympics’ full suite of Paris podcasts, click here.

***

For the latest comprehensive Olympic TV schedule information, please visit https://www.nbcolympics.com/schedule.

For more information about NBC Sports, our releases, and latest news, please visit https://www.nbcsports.com/pressbox. A complete archive of Paris Olympics press releases can be found here.

A replay of each night’s “Primetime in Paris” will be available on Peacock soon after the simul-stream with NBC concludes in each time zone (typically 11 p.m. ET/PT).

Peacock will stream every sport and event, including all 329 medal events across 39 sports, and will feature all linear programming, full-event replays, originals, clips, and more, while NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app will provide streaming coverage via authentication.

Listings subject to change, and any changes are italicized below.

Gold Zone streams live on Peacock each day from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. ET each day from July 27-Aug. 10; the whip-around show will present viewers with the best and most compelling Olympic moments happening at any time.

Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson, the commentary series on Peacock hosted by comedians Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson, will roll out 2-3 episodes per week.

Watch with Alex Cooper, starring the titular multi-hyphenate creator, host, and executive producer of Call Her Daddy, will host a series of live interactive watch parties streaming on Peacock, with the next installment set for Thursday, August 1, at 12:15 p.m. ET during the women’s gymnastics all-around final.

Peacock is the exclusive U.S. home of the “La Grande Seine,” a two-part Olympic Channel documentary on the making of the Opening Ceremony.

***

WEDNESDAY, JULY 31 (DAY 5)

NBC

4:45 p.m.-5 p.m.

Men’s 3x3 Basketball – United States vs. Poland (LIVE)

5 p.m.-6 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball – United States vs. Serbia

8 p.m.-11 p.m.

Swimming – Finals

Gymnastics – Men’s All-Around Final

Diving – Women’s Synchro Platform Final

11:35 p.m.-1 a.m.

Cycling – BMX Freestyle Finals

3x3 Basketball – Qualifying Round

Surfing – Day 4 (Report)

USA NETWORK

3 p.m.-4:45 p.m.

Men’s Basketball – United States vs. South Sudan (LIVE)

4:45 p.m.-6 p.m.

Men’s Tennis (Doubles) – United States vs. Spain

6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Women’s Soccer – United States vs. Australia*

8 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Men’s Volleyball – Poland vs. Brazil

9:30 p.m.-10 p.m.

Men’s Handball – France vs. Egypt

10 p.m.-10:15 p.m.

Shooting – Women’s Trap Final

10:15 p.m.-11 p.m.

Women’s Beach Volleyball – Canada vs. Switzerland

11 p.m.-1 a.m.

Men’s Basketball – United States vs. South Sudan*

1 a.m.-2 a.m.

3x3 Basketball – Qualifying Round*

E!

5 p.m.-6 p.m.

Fencing – Men’s Team Sabre Bronze Medal Competition and Final

PEACOCK/DIGITAL

6 a.m.-5 p.m.

Tennis – Day 5 (LIVE)

6 p.m.-10:45 p.m.

Surfing – Day 4 (LIVE)

PARIS EXTRA 1

4 a.m.-5 p.m.

Basketball, Field Hockey, Table Tennis, Soccer, and More

PARIS EXTRA 2

4 a.m.-5 p.m.

Handball, Archery, Badminton, Fencing, and More

THURSDAY, AUGUST 1 (DAY 6)

NBC

9 a.m.-9:45 a.m.

Men’s Beach Volleyball – United States vs. Brazil (LIVE)

9:45 a.m.-10 a.m.

Golf – Men’s First Round (LIVE)

10 a.m.-11:15 a.m.

Swimming – Qualifying Heats

11:15 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Surfing – Day 4 (Report)

11:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

Women’s 3x3 Basketball – United States vs. Australia

12 p.m.-12:15 p.m.

Gymnastics – Pregame

12:15 p.m.-2:10 p.m.

Gymnastics – Women’s All-Around Final (LIVE)

2:30 p.m.-4:20 p.m.

Swimming – Finals (LIVE)



Women’s 200m Butterfly Final

Men’s 200m Backstroke Final

Women’s 200m Breaststroke Final

Women’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay Final

4:20 p.m.-4:45 p.m.

Women’s Beach Volleyball – United States vs. China (LIVE)

5:05 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Men’s 3x3 Basketball – United States vs. Latvia (LIVE)

5:30 p.m.-6 p.m.

Men’s Water Polo – United States vs. Greece (LIVE)

8-11 p.m.

Gymnastics – Women’s All-Around Final

Swimming – Finals

11:35 p.m.-1 a.m.

Surfing – Day 5 Finals

3x3 Basketball – Qualifying Round

USA NETWORK

2 a.m.-3 a.m.

Men’s Beach Volleyball – Norway vs. Italy

3 a.m.-3:45 a.m.

Men’s Beach Volleyball – Germany vs. Australia (LIVE)

3:45 a.m.-5 a.m.

3x3 Basketball – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)

5 a.m.-6:45 a.m.

Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

6:45 a.m.-8:30 a.m.

3x3 Basketball – Qualifying Round (LIVE)

8:30 a.m.-10 a.m.

Track & Field – Men’s 20km Race Walk

10 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

Boxing – Elimination Rounds (LIVE)

10:30 a.m.-11 a.m.

Archery – Individual Eliminations

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Women’s Field Hockey – United States vs. Great Britain (LIVE)

12:30 p.m.-1 p.m.

Women’s 3x3 Basketball – United States vs. Australia*

1:05 p.m.-1:30 p.m.

Men’s 3x3 Basketball – United States vs. Lithuania (LIVE)

1:30 p.m.-2:45 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball – Italy vs. Netherlands

2:45 p.m.-3 p.m.

Basketball – Pregame

3 p.m.-4:45 p.m.

Women’s Basketball – United States vs. Belgium (LIVE)

4:45 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Boxing – Elimination Rounds

5:30 p.m.-6 p.m.

Rowing – Finals*

6 p.m.-7 p.m.

Women’s Beach Volleyball – Brazil vs. Italy

7 p.m.-8 p.m.

Women’s Beach Volleyball – United States vs. China*

8 p.m.-9 p.m.

Women’s Handball – Angola vs. France

9 p.m.-9:15 p.m.

Shooting – Men’s Smallbore Rifle, 3 Positions Final

9:15 p.m.-10 p.m.

Cycling – BMX Racing Quarterfinals

10 p.m.-11 p.m.

3x3 Basketball – Qualifying Round

11 p.m.-1 a.m.

Women’s Basketball – United States vs. Belgium*

1 a.m.-2 a.m.

Men’s Water Polo – United States vs. Greece*

GOLF CHANNEL

3 a.m.-12 p.m.

Golf – Men’s First Round (LIVE)

E!

4 a.m.-4:30 a.m.

Men’s Table Tennis (Singles) – United States vs. China

4:30 a.m.-5:40 a.m.

Men’s Water Polo – United States vs. Greece (LIVE)

5:40 a.m.-6:25 a.m.

Rowing – Semifinals and Finals (LIVE)

6:25 a.m.-7:25 a.m.

Archery – Elimination Rounds (LIVE)

7:25 a.m.-9 a.m.

Women’s Volleyball – Brazil vs. Japan (LIVE)

9 a.m.-10 a.m.

Women’s Table Tennis (Singles, Round of 16) – United States vs. South Korea

10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Track & Field – Women’s 20km Race Walk

11:30 a.m-12:15 p.m.

Canoeing – Slalom Final (LIVE)

12:15 p.m.-1:10 p.m.

Men’s Beach Volleyball – Sweden vs. Italy

1:10 p.m.-3:40 p.m.

Fencing – Women’s Team Foil Bronze Competition and Final (LIVE)

3:40 p.m.-4 p.m.

Women’s 3x3 Basketball – United States vs. Spain (LIVE)

4 p.m.-6 p.m.

Equestrian – Team Jumping Qualifying

PEACOCK/DIGITAL

6 a.m.-1 p.m.

Sailing – Day 5 Finals (LIVE)

6 a.m.-5 p.m.

Tennis – Day 6 (LIVE)

1 p.m.-10:50 p.m.

Surfing – Day 5 (Finals) (LIVE)

PARIS EXTRA 1

4 a.m.-5 p.m.

Basketball, Water Polo, Field Hockey, Volleyball, and More

PARIS EXTRA 2

4 a.m.-5 p.m.

3x3 Basketball, Badminton, Boxing, Table Tennis, and More

FRIDAY, AUGUST 2 (DAY 7)

NBC

9 a.m.-9:45 a.m.

Men’s Beach Volleyball – United States vs. Spain (LIVE)

9:45 a.m.-10:40 a.m.

Swimming – Qualifying Heats

10:40 a.m.-11:05 a.m.

Archery – Mixed Team Final (LIVE)

11:15 a.m.-11:45 a.m.

Equestrian – Team Jumping Final

11:45 a.m.-12 p.m.

Surfing – Finals

12 p.m.-12:30 p.m.

Women’s 3x3 Basketball – United States vs. Canada (LIVE)

12:35 p.m.-1 p.m.

Men’s 3x3 Basketball – United States vs. France (LIVE)

1 p.m.-3:50 p.m.

Track & Field – Evening Session (LIVE)



Women’s 5,000m – Round 1

Mixed 4x400m Relay – Round 1

Women’s 800m – Round 1

Men’s Decathlon 400m

Men’s 10,000m Final

2:30 p.m.-3:40 p.m.

Swimming – Finals (LIVE)



Men’s 50m Freestyle Final

Women’s 200m Backstroke Final

Men’s 200m IM Final

4 p.m.-5 p.m.

Women’s Beach Volleyball – United States vs. Germany (LIVE)

5 p.m.-6 p.m.

Men’s Volleyball – United States vs. Japan

8-11 p.m.

Swimming – Finals

Track & Field – Final and Qualifying Heats

Diving – Men’s Synchro Springboard Final

11:35 p.m.-1 a.m.

Cycling – BMX Racing Finals

3x3 Basketball – Qualifying Round

USA NETWORK

2 a.m.-3 a.m.

Women’s Badminton (Singles, Round of 16) – United States vs. TBD

3 a.m.-3:45 a.m.

Women’s Beach Volleyball – Lithuania vs. Japan (LIVE)

3:45 a.m.-4:30 a.m.

Shooting – Women’s Smallbore Rifle, 3 Positions Final (LIVE)

4:35 a.m.-5 a.m.

Men’s 3x3 Basketball – Poland vs. Netherlands

5 a.m.-6:30 a.m.

Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

6:30 a.m.-8 a.m.

Women’s 3x3 Basketball – United States vs. France (LIVE)

8 a.m.-8:50 a.m.

Men’s Basketball – Australia vs. Greece (LIVE)

9 a.m.-11 a.m.

Men’s Soccer Quarterfinal – United States vs. Morocco (LIVE)

11 a.m.-11:45 a.m.

Women’s Beach Volleyball – Brazil vs. Netherlands (LIVE)

11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Women’s Beach Volleyball – France vs. Czech Republic

12:30 p.m.-1:40 p.m.

Women’s Water Polo – United States vs. France (LIVE)

1:45 p.m.-2:15 p.m.

Canoeing – Kayak Cross Qualifying

2:15 p.m.-3 p.m.

Rowing – Finals

3 p.m.-5 p.m.

Men’s Volleyball – United States vs. Japan (LIVE)

5 p.m.-5:15 p.m.

Men’s Soccer Quarterfinal – France vs. Argentina (LIVE)

5:15 p.m.-6 p.m.

Cycling – BMX Racing Finals

6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Men’s Basketball – Canada vs. Spain

8 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

Trampoline – Final

8:30 p.m.-9 p.m.

Fencing – Men’s Team Epee Final

9 p.m.-10 p.m.

Equestrian – Team Jumping Final*

10 p.m.-11 p.m.

Badminton – Mixed Doubles Final

11 p.m.-1 a.m.

Men’s Soccer Quarterfinal – United States vs. Morocco*

1 a.m.-2 a.m.

Men’s Volleyball – United States vs. Japan*

GOLF CHANNEL

3 a.m.-12 p.m.

Golf – Men’s Second Round (LIVE)

E!

4:05 a.m.-7 a.m.

Track & Field – Morning Session (LIVE)

7 a.m.-8 a.m.

Men’s Handball – Argentina vs. France

8 a.m.-10:10 a.m.

Equestrian – Team Jumping Final (LIVE)

10:15 a.m.-12 p.m.

Trampoline – Women’s Final

12 p.m.-3:50 p.m.

Track & Field – Evening Session (LIVE)

3:50 p.m.-4:45 p.m.

Men’s Basketball – France vs. Germany (LIVE)

4:45 p.m.-5:15 p.m.

Men’s 3x3 Basketball – United States vs. China

5:15 p.m.-6 p.m.

Tennis – Mixed Doubles Final

PEACOCK/DIGITAL

6 a.m.-1 p.m.

Sailing – Day 6 Finals (LIVE)

6 a.m.-11 a.m.

Tennis – Day 7 – Elimination Rounds (LIVE)

1 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Tennis – Day 7 – Mixed Doubles Final and Elimination Rounds (LIVE)

PARIS EXTRA 1

4 a.m.-5 p.m.

Rowing, Water Polo, Soccer, Basketball, and More

PARIS EXTRA 2

4 a.m.-5 p.m.

Table Tennis, Judo, Boxing, Badminton, and More

*Replay

--PARIS OLYMPICS--



