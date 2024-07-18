LIVE COVERAGE OF THE 111TH TOUR DE FRANCE CONCLUDES THIS WEEKEND LIVE ON PEACOCK

Tomorrow’s Coverage Begins at 6 a.m. ET with the Tour De France Pre-Race Show ahead of Stage 19 Live on Peacock

Final Stage Coverage Begins this Sunday, July 21, at 8 a.m. ET Exclusively on Peacock as the Tour Culminates in Nice

NBC Presents Encore Coverage of the Penultimate Stage 20 this Saturday at 4 p.m. ET; Live Coverage on Peacock Beings Saturday at 7 a.m. ET

Peacock Streams Live Start-to-Finish Coverage of Every Stage , Plus Daily Tour de France Pre-Race Shows

STAMFORD, Conn. – July 18, 2024 – NBC Sports’ live coverage of the 111th Tour de France concludes this weekend as the Tour enters Stage 19 tomorrow, July 19 live exclusively on Peacock, with final Stage coverage beginning Sunday at 8 a.m. ET on Peacock.

Live coverage of Stage 19, which begins in Embrun and finishes in Isola 2000, starts tomorrow at 7 a.m. ET with the Tour de France Pre-Race Show on Peacock.

The 111th Tour de France concludes with the final stage this Sunday, July 21 at 8 a.m. ET live on Peacock. Due to this summer’s Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris, it will mark the first time the race will not finish in the French capital, with the final stage occurring in Nice.

Coverage of the penultimate Stage 20 begins this Saturday at 7 a.m. ET live on Peacock, and NBC will present encore coverage at 4 p.m. ET.

Two-time champion and 2022 and 2023 runner-up Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) of Slovenia, who won this year’s Giro d’Italia, wears the yellow jersey with the general classification lead heading into the final weekend as he seeks his third Tour de France title. Defending two-time champion Jonas Vingegaard (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) of Denmark is in second place three minutes and 11seconds behind Pogačar.

Coverage throughout each day of the 21-stage event begins with the Tour de France Pre-Race Show on Peacock, followed by live race coverage.

Peacock streams live start-to-finish coverage of every stage of the 2024 Tour de France, as well as full-stage replays, highlights, stage recaps, rider interviews, and more.

COMMENTATORS

NBC Sports’ cycling play-by-play caller Phil Liggett, universally known as the ‘voice of cycling,’ covers his 52nd Tour de France alongside analyst Bob Roll. Liggett and Roll are on-site at each stage, along with reporters Steve Porino and former professional cyclist Christian Vande Velde.

Paul Burmeister hosts daily pre-race and post-race studio coverage alongside Brent Bookwalter and Tejay van Garderen, who is making his NBC Sports debut as a Tour de France analyst.

NBC SPORTS SOCIAL MEDIA

Fans can keep up with the Tour de France through NBC Sports’ social media platforms throughout the race, including exclusive behind-the-scenes photos, interviews, video clips, up-to-date news reports and stories from around the cycling world through the NBC Sports Cycling Facebook page and @NBCSCycling on Twitter. In addition, fans can visit NBCSports.com/cycling for a live stream schedule, stage maps, results, routes and more.

NBC SPORTS’ 2024 TOUR DE FRANCE SCHEDULE

(subject to change, all times ET)***All live coverage on NBC is also available on the NBC Sports app:

Date Time Stage Platform Fri., July 19 6 a.m. Stage 19: Embrun / Isola 2000 (LIVE) Peacock Sat., July 20 7 a.m. Stage 20: Nice / Cole de la Couillole (LIVE) Peacock 4 p.m. Stage 20: Nice / Cole de la Couillole NBC Sun. July 21 8 a.m. Stage 21: Monaco / Nice (LIVE) Peacock

