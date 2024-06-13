PEACOCK STREAMS EXCLUSIVE LIVE COVERAGE OF BOXXER CARD FEATURING CHRIS BILLAM-SMITH VS. RICHARD RIAKPORHE IN WORLD TITLE BOUT FROM SELHURST PARK THIS SATURDAY, JUNE 15, AT 1:30 P.M. ET

Billam-Smith Makes Second WBO World Cruiserweight Title Defense in All-British Stadium Showdown vs. Riakporhe

Star-Studded Selhurst Park Card on Peacock Features Undefeated Matchup as Ben Whittaker Faces Rival Ezra Arenyeka for the WBA Gold Light Heavyweight Belt

‘Super’ Dan Azeez Looks to Rebound from First Career Loss as he Takes on Hrvoje Sep in Light Heavyweight Bout

STAMFORD, Conn. – June 13, 2024 – Peacock exclusively streams live coverage of this Saturday’s BOXXER card beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET as Chris Billam-Smith and Richard Riakporhe meet in a historic all-British world title showdown for the WBO World Cruiserweight Championship from Crystal Palace’s Selhurst Park in London.

Defending champion Billam-Smith (19-1, 13 KOs) will be looking to avenge his only career defeat when he makes the second defense of his WBO World Title against South Londoner and Crystal Palace fan Riakporhe (17-0, 13 KOs).

A stacked undercard on Saturday features Ben Whittaker (7-0, 5 KOs) facing undefeated rival Ezra Arenyeka (12-0, 10 KOs) for the WBA Gold Light Heavyweight belt, as well as Isaac Chamberlain (16-2, 8 KOs) and Jack Massey (21-2, 12 KOs) meeting for the vacant European & Commonwealth Cruiserweight belt.

Former British, Commonwealth and European Light Heavyweight Champion ‘Super’ Dan Azeez (20-1, 13 KOs) joins British boxing’s biggest event of the summer as he looks to bounce back from his first career loss in February and takes on Hrvoje Sep (12-2, 9 KOs) in a light heavyweight bout.

BOXXER, the fastest growing boxing promotional company in the UK, and NBC Sports recently announced a media rights partnership that brings the biggest events and brightest stars in boxing to U.S. audiences. The bouts will stream LIVE exclusively in the United States on NBCUniversal’s streaming platform Peacock with select events airing on NBC.

NBC Sports has brought boxing to millions of viewers across the country beginning with the first-ever live televised fight in 1939, when Lou Nova defeated Max Baer at Yankee Stadium. Over the decades to follow, NBC Sports’ coverage of the sport showcased stars including Joe Louis, “Sugar” Ray Robinson, Rocky Marciano, Muhammad Ali, “Sugar” Ray Leonard, Marvin Hagler, and Larry Holmes.

Peacock’s expansive programming features live coverage including Big Ten Football and Basketball, Sunday Night Football, Notre Dame Football, Olympic and Paralympic Games, Premier League, NASCAR, NTT IndyCar Series, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

ABOUT BOXXER

BOXXER is a next-generation professional boxing promotion and the exclusive provider of boxing content to Sky Sports, the UK’s biggest sports television platform. We believe in the power of boxing and the next generation. Founded by the youngest licensed boxing promoter in the UK, Ben Shalom, our focus is to bring inclusivity, innovation and entertainment to one of the oldest sports in the world.

ABOUT NBC SPORTS

NBC Sports connects people to the moments that matter most and serves sports fans 24/7 with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original programming. As the sports division of NBCUniversal, NBC Sports presents premier content across linear platforms NBC, USA Network, Golf Channel, as well numerous digital sites, including Peacock. NBC Sports possesses an unparalleled collection of media rights agreements, partnering with some of the most prestigious sports properties in the world: the International Olympic Committee and United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the NFL, Big Ten Conference, NASCAR, INDYCAR, PGA TOUR, Notre Dame, The R&A, PGA of America, USGA, Churchill Downs, Premier League, Tour de France, Roland-Garros, and many more. It also consists of NBC Sports Next, a subdivision of NBC Sports and home to all NBCUniversal digital applications in sports and technology within its three groups: Youth & Recreational Sports, Golf, and Betting & Gaming.

