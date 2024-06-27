 Skip navigation
PEACOCK TO LIVE STREAM 30 BIG EAST MEN’S BASKETBALL GAMES IN 2024-25

Published June 27, 2024 11:06 AM

Ahead of Long-Term Agreement Which Begins with 2025-26 Season, Peacock Will Exclusively Stream 25 Regular-Season and Five BIG EAST Tournament Games in Upcoming Season

STAMFORD, Conn. – June 27, 2024 – Peacock will exclusively stream 30 BIG EAST men’s basketball games in 2024-25, as part of a new six-year BIG EAST media rights agreement that was announced earlier today.

The new BIG EAST agreement, which will span from 2025-26 through 2030-31, encompasses coverage on FOX Sports, NBC Sports, and TNT Sports. The agreement will provide major national broadcast, cable and direct-to-consumer streaming coverage of BIG EAST men’s and women’s basketball games and Olympic sport championship contests. The agreement was unanimously approved by the Presidents of the BIG EAST’s 11 member institutions. The BIG EAST’s current agreement with FOX Sports is scheduled to expire after the 2024-25 academic year.

Peacock will launch its coverage of BIG EAST men’s basketball in 2024-25 with a package of 25 regular season games and five early round and quarterfinal conference tournament games. Beginning with the 2025-26 season, Peacock and NBC Sports will present more than 60 men’s and women’s regular-season and BIG EAST Tournament games.

“BIG EAST Basketball is among the most prestigious in all of college sports, and we’re proud to be able to feature the men’s and women’s teams across our NBCUniversal platforms,” said Rick Cordella, President, NBC Sports. “The BIG EAST has a storied basketball history, and we look forward to showcasing these games as the conference creates more memorable moments.”

Peacock’s expansive programming features live coverage including Big Ten Football and Basketball, Sunday Night Football, Notre Dame Football, Olympic and Paralympic Games, Premier League, NASCAR, NTT IndyCar Series, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

--NBC SPORTS--