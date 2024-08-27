PGA TOUR FEDEXCUP PLAYOFFS CONCLUDE WITH TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP AT EAST LAKE GOLF CLUB HEADLINING LIVE GOLF COVERAGE THIS WEEK ACROSS NBC, GOLF CHANNEL, AND PEACOCK

PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs Conclude at TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga. – Live Coverage Begins Thursday at 1 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock

LPGA Tour FM Championship from TPC Boston in Norton, Mass. – Thursday-Sunday on GOLF Channel and Peacock

43rd Curtis Cup – Featuring Women’s Amateurs from United States vs. Great Britain & Ireland Competing at Sunningdale Golf Club in England –Live on GOLF Channel and Peacock Friday-Sunday

DP World Tour’s Betfred British Masters from The Belfry in England Tees Off Thursday at 7:30 a.m. ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock

Tonight at 7 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel – Payne Stewart Award Ceremony Honoring 2024 Recipient Brandt Snedeker

New Episodes of the GOLF Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav

STAMFORD, Conn. – August 27, 2024 – The PGA TOUR FedExCup champion will be crowned at the TOUR Championship this weekend, as the top 30 players in the standings compete in the final event of the season at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga., Thursday-Sunday across NBC, GOLF Channel and Peacock.

PGA TOUR: TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP

The final event of the PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs – the TOUR Championship – is this week at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga., as the top 30 players on the FedExCup standings compete for the title. Scottie Scheffler leads the current standings and starts the TOUR Championship at 10-under par with a two-stroke lead over Xander Schauffele, who won two of the four majors in 2024.

Live coverage is presented Thursday and Friday from 1-6 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock, with weekend coverage live across NBC, GOLF Channel, and Peacock.

In addition, GOLF Channel will present live coverage of the Payne Stewart Award Ceremony this evening at 7 p.m. ET. Brandt Snedeker is the 2024 recipient of the Payne Stewart Award, which is the PGA TOUR’s annual honor given to a player who best exemplifies character, charity and sportsmanship, the traits that best defined the late 11-time PGA TOUR winner.

NBC, GOLF Channel & Peacock Broadcast Team

Host: Mike Tirico

Play by Play : Dan Hicks / Terry Gannon

: / Analyst : Kevin Kisner / Brad Faxon / Curt Byrum

: On-Course : John Wood / Smylie Kaufman / Jim “Bones” Mackay / Notah Begay III

: Reporter: Cara Banks

How To Watch – Thursday, August 29 – Sunday, September 1 (all times ET)

· TV – NBC, GOLF Channel

· Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app



Day GOLF Channel/Peacock NBC/Peacock Thursday 1-6 p.m. Friday 1-6 p.m. Saturday 1-2:30 p.m. 2:30-7 p.m. Sunday Noon-1:30 p.m. 1:30-6 p.m.

Notable Players This Week

· Scottie Scheffler

· Xander Schauffele

· Hideki Matsuyama

· Rory McIlroy

· Ludvig Aberg

· Sahith Theegala

· Collin Morikawa

· Wyndham Clark

· Keegan Bradley

Golf Central continues its on-site studio coverage of the FedExCup Playoffs at this week’s TOUR Championship surrounding the event with pre- and post-round coverage on GOLF Channel and Peacock. This marks the first time that Golf Central will be on-site for all three FedExCup Playoff events. Rich Lerner will anchor this week’s coverage from East Lake alongside analysts Brandel Chamblee and Johnson Wagner and reporter Todd Lewis. This week’s coverage also features “On The Range” at 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday on GOLF Channel.

Day Golf Central Wednesday 3:30-4:30 p.m. Thursday 12:30-1/6-7 p.m. Friday Noon-1/6-7 p.m. Saturday Noon-1/7-8 p.m. Sunday 10:30 a.m.-Noon/6-7 p.m.

Note: all times ET, post-round coverage begins following conclusion of play

LPGA TOUR: FM CHAMPIONSHIP

The inaugural LPGA Tour FM Championship takes place from TPC Boston in Norton, Mass., this week. 2023 Evian Championship winner Celine Boutier and two-time LPGA Player of the Year (2019, 2021) Jin Young Ko are expected to compete at this week’s event.

Live coverage begins on Peacock from 3:30–6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday and Friday with taped coverage airing both days from 7-9 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel.

GOLF Channel & Peacock Broadcast Team

Play by Play : Grant Boone

: Analyst : Morgan Pressel

: Holes : Tom Abbott

: On-Course: Kay Cockerill

How To Watch – Thursday, August 29 – Sunday, September 1 (all times ET)

· TV – GOLF Channel

· Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app



Day Peacock GOLF Channel GOLF Channel/Peacock Thursday 3:30 – 6:30 p.m. 7-9 p.m.* Friday 3:30 – 6:30 p.m. 7-9 p.m.* Saturday 2:30-5:30 p.m. Sunday 1:30-4:30 p.m.

*Delayed coverage

Notable Players This Week

· Celine Boutier

· Jin Young Ko

· Allisen Corpuz

· Jeeno Thitikul

· Rose Zhang

· Nasa Hataoka

· Jennifer Kupcho

43RD CURTIS CUP

The Curtis Cup will be held for the 43rd time this weekend from Sunningdale Golf Club in England. Held only in even-numbered years, this tournament features women’s amateur golfers representing Team USA vs. Team Great Britain & Ireland in team play.

Coverage of the three-day event begins this Friday at 8 a.m. ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock. Steve Burkowski and Emilia Migliaccio will contribute to the commentary during the event.

How To Watch – Friday, August 30 – Sunday, September 1 (all times ET)

TV – GOLF Channel

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app



Day GOLF Channel/Peacock Peacock Friday 8 a.m.-Noon Noon-1:30 p.m. Saturday 8 a.m.-Noon Noon-1:30 p.m. Sunday 5-10:30 a.m.

Notable Players This Week

· Meghan Stasi (USA Captain)

· Asterisk Talley (USA)

· Jasmine Koo (USA)

· Catriona Matthew (GB&I Captain)

· Patience Rhodes (GB&I)

· Lottie Woad (GB&I)

DP WORLD TOUR: BETFRED BRITISH MASTERS

The Betfred British Masters on the DP World Tour takes place at The Belfry in Sutton Coldfield, England this week. 2023 European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald is expected to tee it up at this week’s event.

Live first round coverage begins Thursday at 7:30 a.m. ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock.

How To Watch – Thursday, August 29 – Sunday, September 1 (all times ET)

· TV – GOLF Channel

· Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app



Day GOLF Channel GOLF Channel/Peacock Peacock Thursday 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Friday 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday 1-4 a.m.* 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday 2-5 a.m.^ 7 a.m.-Noon

*Delayed Round 2 coverage

^Delayed Round 3 coverage

Notable Players

· Tyrrell Hatton

· Rasmus Hojgaard

· Luke Donald

· Thorbjorn Olesen

· Matt Wallace

· Danny Willett

GOLF CHANNEL PODCAST WITH REX & LAV

NBC Sports’ GOLF Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, hosted by GOLFChannel.com senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner, sees the two longtime scribes discuss and debate the latest news and hottest topics in the sport.

Throughout the year, Rex and Lav will break down the game’s biggest storylines in an informative, entertaining, and nuanced way – and with two episodes a week, there won’t be any news missed.

Click here to listen to the latest episode on YouTube and Apple Podcasts.

All GOLF Channel coverage also streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms.

