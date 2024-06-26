U.S. SENIOR OPEN AND PGA TOUR ROCKET MORTGAGE CLASSIC HEADLINE LIVE GOLF COVERAGE THIS WEEK ON NBC, PEACOCK & GOLF CHANNEL

20 Hours of Live U.S. Senior Open Championship Coverage at Newport Country Club in Newport, R.I., Gets Underway Tomorrow at Noon ET on Peacock and GOLF Channel and Continues Exclusively on Peacock at 3 p.m. ET

STAMFORD, Conn. – June 26, 2024 – The U.S. Senior Open at Newport Country Club in Newport, R.I., and the PGA TOUR Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club in Michigan headline this week’s live golf coverage on NBC, Peacock and GOLF Channel.

This week’s coverage includes the LPGA Tour Dow Championship two-player team event at Midland Country Club in Midland, Mich., as well as the DP World Tour Italian Open from Adriatic Golf Club Cervia in Ravenna.

USGA: U.S. SENIOR OPEN

The U.S. Senior Open takes place this week at Newport Country Club in Newport, R.I., which will host the 1,001st USGA national championship and hosted the first and second USGA championships back in 1895. Bernhard Langer won last year’s championship, marking his second U.S. Senior Open victory after winning in 2010. The field includes 2022 U.S. Senior Open champion Padraig Harrington, Rhode Island natives Brett Quigley and Billy Andrade, and NBC Sports commentators Notah Begay III and Gary Koch.

20 hours of championship live coverage is presented tomorrow and Friday from noon-3 p.m. ET on Peacock and GOLF Channel before moving exclusively to Peacock from 3-5 p.m. ET. Weekend coverage will feature six hours on the NBC broadcast network beginning at Noon ET on Saturday and 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. Coverage will also feature an opening tease voiced by award-winning actor Kurt Russell.

NBC, Peacock & GOLF Channel Broadcast Team

Play by Play : Dan Hicks

: Analyst : Brad Faxon / Peter Jacobsen

: On-Course : Roger Maltbie / Mark Rolfing

: / Interviews: Jimmy Roberts

How To Watch – Thursday, June 27 – Sunday, June 30 (all times ET)

· TV – NBC, GOLF Channel

· Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Day NBC/Peacock Peacock/GOLF Channel Peacock Thursday Noon-3 p.m. 3-5 p.m. Friday Noon-3 p.m. 3-5 p.m. Saturday 12-3 p.m. 3-5 p.m. Sunday 12:30-3:30 p.m. 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Notable Players This Week

· Bernhard Langer

· Padraig Harrington

· Steve Stricker

· Ernie Els

· Jim Furyk

· Notah Begay III

· Gary Koch

· Brett Quigley

· Billy Andrade

PGA TOUR: ROCKET MORTGAGE CLASSIC

The sixth edition of the Rocket Mortgage Classic on the PGA TOUR will be held this week at Detroit Golf Club in Michigan. Defending champion Rickie Fowler headlines the field that also includes last week’s Travelers Championship runner-up Tom Kim.

Live coverage is presented tomorrow and Friday from 3-6 p.m. ET on Peacock and GOLF Channel, with lead-in coverage on Saturday and Sunday from 1-3 p.m. ET on Peacock and GOLF Channel.

Peacock & GOLF Channel Broadcast Team

Play by Play : George Savaricas

: Analyst : Frank Nobilo

: Holes : Johnson Wagner

: On-Course: Colt Knost / Billy Ray Brown

How To Watch – Thursday, June 27 – Sunday, June 30 (all times ET)

· TV – GOLF Channel

· Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Day Peacock/GOLF Channel Thursday 3-6 p.m. Friday 3-6 p.m. Saturday 1-3 p.m. Sunday 1-3 p.m.

Notable Players This Week

· Rickie Fowler

· Tom Kim

· Min Woo Lee

· Nick Dunlap

· Gary Woodland

· Michael Thorbjornsen

· Francesco Molinari

LPGA TOUR: DOW CHAMPIONSHIP

LPGA Tour season continues with the Dow Championship from Midland Country Club in Midland, Mich., this week. The tournament began in 2019 and was the first two-player team event in the history of the LPGA Tour. Teams are encouraged to come up with unique names. Last year’s winners (Elizabeth Szokol and Cheyenne Knight) billed themselves as the Elizabethan Knights.

Live coverage begins tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET on Peacock and GOLF Channel.

How To Watch – Thursday, June 27 – Sunday, June 30 (all times ET)

· TV – GOLF Channel

· Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Day Peacock/GOLF Channel Peacock NBCSports.com/app Thursday 10 a.m.-Noon Noon-1 p.m. Friday 10 a.m.-Noon Noon-1 p.m. Saturday 5-7 p.m. 4-5 p.m. Sunday Noon-1 p.m.

Notable Teams This Week

· Celine Boutier-Yuka Saso

· Ruoning Yin-Atthaya Thitikul

· Charley Hull-Georgia Hall

· Elizabeth Szokol-Cheyenne Knight

· Jin Young Ko-Nasa Hataoka

· Ariya Jutanugarn-Moriya Jutanugarn

DP WORLD TOUR: ITALIAN OPEN

The DP World Tour heads to the Adriatic Golf Club Cervia in Ravenna, Italy for the Italian Open this week. This event is an Open Qualifying Series event in 2024, as the top-two finishers who are not already exempt will earn spots in The Open in July.

Live coverage begins tomorrow at 7 a.m. ET on GOLF Channel.

How To Watch – Thursday, June 27 – Sunday, June 30 (all times ET)

· TV – GOLF Channel

· Streaming – NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Day GOLF Channel NBCSports.com/app Thursday 7-10 a.m. 10 a.m.-Noon Friday 7-10 a.m. 10 a.m.-Noon Saturday 7:30 a.m.-Noon Sunday 6:30-11:30 a.m.

Notable Players This Week

· Patrick Reed

· Danny Willett

· Gavin Kyle Green

· Pablo Larrazabal

· Jeff Overton

· Zander Lombard

GOLF CHANNEL PODCAST WITH REX & LAV

NBC Sports’ GOLF Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, hosted by GOLFChannel.com senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner, sees the two longtime scribes discuss and debate the latest news and hottest topics in the sport.

Throughout the year, Rex and Lav will break down the game’s biggest storylines in an informative, entertaining, and nuanced way – and with two episodes a week, there won’t be any news missed.

Click here to listen to the latest episode on YouTube and Apple Podcasts.

BROADCAST NOTES

Golf Central will provide coverage on GOLF Channel Wednesday-Sunday. Golf Central coverage is anchored by Whit Watson , Tripp Isenhour , and Todd Lewis .

will provide coverage on GOLF Channel Wednesday-Sunday. coverage is anchored by , , and . Today’s edition of Golf Today will be co-hosted by Jordan Cornette and Eamon Lynch, who will be joined by Lewis.



Day Golf Central Golf Today Wednesday 4-5 p.m. Noon-2 p.m. Thursday 6-7 p.m. Friday 6-7 p.m. Saturday Noon-1 p.m./7-8 p.m.* Sunday 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m./6-7 p.m.

Note: all times ET, post-round coverage begins following conclusion of play

*Same Day Delay Coverage

All GOLF Channel coverage also streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms.

