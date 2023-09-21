 Skip navigation
2023 World Wrestling Championships
Amit Elor repeats as world wrestling champion at age 19 before Olympic shift
teLy29Vwvo6qTI70o9_lsdUoWzni3MgulAumQaICL-A_Anthony_Edwards_COVER.jpg
2023 Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide Previews
The Solheim Cup - Preview Day Four
Solheim Cup Day 1 foursomes: Lexi to hit first shot

nbc_golf_sales_wagoneer_fleetwood_230921.jpg
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Tommy Fleetwood
nbc_golf_solheimpairingsreaction_230921.jpg
Breaking down Solheim Cup Friday foursomes
nbc_berry_austin_230921v3.jpg
Berry's Week 3 injury updates for Ekeler, Young

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
2023 World Wrestling Championships
Amit Elor repeats as world wrestling champion at age 19 before Olympic shift
teLy29Vwvo6qTI70o9_lsdUoWzni3MgulAumQaICL-A_Anthony_Edwards_COVER.jpg
2023 Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide Previews
The Solheim Cup - Preview Day Four
Solheim Cup Day 1 foursomes: Lexi to hit first shot

nbc_golf_sales_wagoneer_fleetwood_230921.jpg
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Tommy Fleetwood
nbc_golf_solheimpairingsreaction_230921.jpg
Breaking down Solheim Cup Friday foursomes
nbc_berry_austin_230921v3.jpg
Berry’s Week 3 injury updates for Ekeler, Young

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Chelsea vs Aston Villa: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Chelsea seeks goals, let alone a win, from Premier League play when it welcomes travel-weary Aston Villa to Stamford Bridge.

Updated 
Predictions for every PL match in Matchweek 6
September 21, 2023 12:05 PM
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards go up and down the table to predict every fixture of Matchweek 6 in the 2023-24 Premier League season.

Chelsea is seeking its second win of the Premier League season as the goal-challenged Blues welcome a strong Aston Villa to Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Chelsea’s scored just five goals through five league games, three of which came from its lone win. That 3-0 defeat of Luton Town joins a 2-1 League Cup win over AFC Wimbledon as the Blues’ only victories of this young season, as Chelsea’s drawn Bournemouth and Liverpool while losing to West Ham and Nottingham Forest.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Aston Villa’s been feast or famine in Premier League play this season, winning three times but losing big to Newcastle and Liverpool.

Unai Emery’s Villans will be returning from Poland and a Thursday match versus Legia Warsaw, leaving Chelsea in the rare position of being the better rested side.

How to watch Chelsea vs Aston Villa live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 9am ET, Sunday (Sept. 24)
TV channel: Peacock Premium
Stream: Watch on Peacock Premium

Updates
Focus on Aston Villa

Villa’s been thrilled with the early returns from Moussa Diaby, who has two goals and two assists from his first 419 minutes in the Premier League.

But Ollie Watkins is still awaiting his first PL goal of the season and Youri Tielemans has registered just 93 minutes. Jhon Duran’s three goals across all competitions could put a bit more pressure on Watkins, whose career record with the Villans will keep him pretty safe.

Emi Buendia, Tyrone Mings, Timothy Iroegbunam, and Diego Carlos are out, while Jacob Ramsey could return and Bertrand Traore is a longshot.
Focus on Chelsea
By
Nicholas Mendola
  

Chelsea’s underlying numbers are very promising but the injury list is long.

Wesley Fofana, Christopher Nkunku, Benoit Badiashile, Carney Chukwuemeka, Armando Broja, Reece James, Marcus Bettinelli, and Romeo Lavia are unfit to play, while Trevoh Chalobah, Marc Cucurella, Moises Caicedo, and Noni Madueke are in the recovery room.

Chelsea’s out-attempted league opponents 58-39 from open play and 23-17 off dead balls but have scored just five times while conceding five. Nicolas Jackson is a remarkable +2.85 xG over actual goals (1) and will feel his time should be coming soon.