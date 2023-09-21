Chelsea vs Aston Villa: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Chelsea is seeking its second win of the Premier League season as the goal-challenged Blues welcome a strong Aston Villa to Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Chelsea’s scored just five goals through five league games, three of which came from its lone win. That 3-0 defeat of Luton Town joins a 2-1 League Cup win over AFC Wimbledon as the Blues’ only victories of this young season, as Chelsea’s drawn Bournemouth and Liverpool while losing to West Ham and Nottingham Forest.

Aston Villa’s been feast or famine in Premier League play this season, winning three times but losing big to Newcastle and Liverpool.

Unai Emery’s Villans will be returning from Poland and a Thursday match versus Legia Warsaw, leaving Chelsea in the rare position of being the better rested side.

