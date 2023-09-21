Chelsea vs Aston Villa: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Chelsea seeks goals, let alone a win, from Premier League play when it welcomes travel-weary Aston Villa to Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea is seeking its second win of the Premier League season as the goal-challenged Blues welcome a strong Aston Villa to Stamford Bridge on Sunday.
Chelsea’s scored just five goals through five league games, three of which came from its lone win. That 3-0 defeat of Luton Town joins a 2-1 League Cup win over AFC Wimbledon as the Blues’ only victories of this young season, as Chelsea’s drawn Bournemouth and Liverpool while losing to West Ham and Nottingham Forest.
Aston Villa’s been feast or famine in Premier League play this season, winning three times but losing big to Newcastle and Liverpool.
Unai Emery’s Villans will be returning from Poland and a Thursday match versus Legia Warsaw, leaving Chelsea in the rare position of being the better rested side.
How to watch Chelsea vs Aston Villa live, stream link, time
Kickoff: 9am ET, Sunday (Sept. 24)
TV channel: Peacock Premium
Stream: Watch on Peacock Premium
Villa’s been thrilled with the early returns from Moussa Diaby, who has two goals and two assists from his first 419 minutes in the Premier League.
But Ollie Watkins is still awaiting his first PL goal of the season and Youri Tielemans has registered just 93 minutes. Jhon Duran’s three goals across all competitions could put a bit more pressure on Watkins, whose career record with the Villans will keep him pretty safe.
Emi Buendia, Tyrone Mings, Timothy Iroegbunam, and Diego Carlos are out, while Jacob Ramsey could return and Bertrand Traore is a longshot.
Chelsea’s underlying numbers are very promising but the injury list is long.
Wesley Fofana, Christopher Nkunku, Benoit Badiashile, Carney Chukwuemeka, Armando Broja, Reece James, Marcus Bettinelli, and Romeo Lavia are unfit to play, while Trevoh Chalobah, Marc Cucurella, Moises Caicedo, and Noni Madueke are in the recovery room.
Chelsea’s out-attempted league opponents 58-39 from open play and 23-17 off dead balls but have scored just five times while conceding five. Nicolas Jackson is a remarkable +2.85 xG over actual goals (1) and will feel his time should be coming soon.