Liverpool vs Manchester United LIVE: Updates, score, highlights for Premier League preseason in USA

Premier League preseason action rolls on Saturday night in Columbia, South Carolina, as Liverpool face bitter rivals Manchester United at Williams-Brice Stadium, home of the South Carolina Gamecocks, just two weeks before the start of the 2024-25 season.

Liverpool are yet to be beaten this preseason after beating Real Betis 1-0 last weekend and topping Arsenal 2-1 on Wednesday. Arne Slot’s side still awaits the return of a number of first-team stars — Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alexis Mac Allister, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nuñez, to name a few — following their participation at EURO 2024 and Copa America. Andrew Robertson also remains out with an ankle injury.

Manchester United beat Rangers 2-0 before embarking on their USA tour, which thus far has seen them lose 2-1 to Arsenal and beat Real Betis 3-2. Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Kobbie Mainoo and Bruno Fernandes are yet to appear for the Red Devils in preseason as they recover from international duty this summer.

Liverpool vs Manchester United live score: 1-0

Goalscorers: Fabio Carvalho (10')

Below you’ll find lineups, video highlights, and live updates from the Liverpool vs Manchester United preseason friendly in Columbia.