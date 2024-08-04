Liverpool vs Manchester United LIVE: Updates, score, highlights for Premier League preseason in USA
Don’t look now, but Premier League opening day is just 13 days away!
Premier League preseason action rolls on Saturday night in Columbia, South Carolina, as Liverpool face bitter rivals Manchester United at Williams-Brice Stadium, home of the South Carolina Gamecocks, just two weeks before the start of the 2024-25 season.
[ FOLLOW: Liverpool vs Man United live stats - FotMob.com ]
Liverpool are yet to be beaten this preseason after beating Real Betis 1-0 last weekend and topping Arsenal 2-1 on Wednesday. Arne Slot’s side still awaits the return of a number of first-team stars — Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alexis Mac Allister, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nuñez, to name a few — following their participation at EURO 2024 and Copa America. Andrew Robertson also remains out with an ankle injury.
Manchester United beat Rangers 2-0 before embarking on their USA tour, which thus far has seen them lose 2-1 to Arsenal and beat Real Betis 3-2. Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Kobbie Mainoo and Bruno Fernandes are yet to appear for the Red Devils in preseason as they recover from international duty this summer.
[ MORE: 2024 Paris Olympics soccer schedule & results ]
Liverpool vs Manchester United live score: 1-0
Goalscorers: Fabio Carvalho (10')
Below you’ll find lineups, video highlights, and live updates from the Liverpool vs Manchester United preseason friendly in Columbia.
Fabio Carvalho might just have a place in Liverpool’s first-team squad this season after starting the first three games of preseason and scoring in the last two now. There should be plenty of minutes to go around for Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Carvalho.
Fabio Carvalho with a STUNNING finish to put Liverpool ahead of Man United 🔥 pic.twitter.com/MVHnoiDtv7— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 3, 2024
We’ll likely see most starters play 60-70 minutes tonight, as each side has just one more outing before the Premier League kicks off in two weeks.
- Liverpool 1-0 Real Betis - July 26
- Liverpool 2-1 Arsenal - July 31
- Liverpool vs Man United - Aug. 3
- Liverpool vs Sevilla - Aug. 11 (Anfield)
- Man United 0-1 Rosenborg - July 15
- Man United 2-0 Rangers - July 20
- Man United 1-2 Arsenal - July 27
- Man United 3-2 Real Betis - July 31
- Man United vs Liverpool - Aug. 3
- Man United vs Man City - Aug. 10 (Wembley Stadium - FA Community Shield)
- Rasmus Hojlund (hamstring) is expected to miss six weeks
- Leny Yoro (broken foot) is expected to miss three months
- Harry Maguire (muscular) remains unavailable
- Tyrell Malacia (knee) is still rehabbing the knee injury that cost him all of last season
Kelleher - Bradley, Konate, Quansah, Tsimikas - Gravenberch, Jones, Elliott - Salah, Carvalho, Jota
Subs: Jaros, Chambers, Phillips, Van den Berg, Stephenson, Bajcetic, Nyoni, Morton, Endo, Doak, Blair
Onana - Wan-Bissaka, Evans, Lindelof, Amass - Casemiro, Collyer, Mount - Amad, Sancho, Rashford
Subs: Vitek, Heaton, Bennett, Murray, Fish, Eriksen, Mejbri, Fletcher, Oyedele, McTominay, Antony, Wheatley, Scanlon, Mather