Liverpool vs Manchester United LIVE: Updates, score, highlights for Premier League preseason in USA

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Loretta Lynns 2024 Day 4 - Andrew Short rides - MX Sports.jpg
Veteran riders Andrew Short (40+) and Mike Brown (50+) earn Loretta Lynn’s titles
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Staysure PGA Seniors Championship Hosted By Colin Montgomerie - Day Four
Colin Montgomerie contemplates ending year: ‘I’m not well’
World 0f Outlaws 2024 Kyle Larson races James McFadden at I-55 Trent Gower.jpg
Kyle Larson wins third World of Outlaws Ironman 55 with thrilling last-lap pass
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_womenssenioropenrd3_240803.jpg
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Senior Women’s Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_utahchampionship_240803.jpg
Highlights: Utah Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_lgpaportlandclassicrd2_240802.jpg
Highlights: Portland Classic, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Loretta Lynns 2024 Day 4 - Andrew Short rides - MX Sports.jpg
Veteran riders Andrew Short (40+) and Mike Brown (50+) earn Loretta Lynn’s titles
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Staysure PGA Seniors Championship Hosted By Colin Montgomerie - Day Four
Colin Montgomerie contemplates ending year: ‘I’m not well’
World 0f Outlaws 2024 Kyle Larson races James McFadden at I-55 Trent Gower.jpg
Kyle Larson wins third World of Outlaws Ironman 55 with thrilling last-lap pass
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_womenssenioropenrd3_240803.jpg
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Senior Women’s Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_utahchampionship_240803.jpg
Highlights: Utah Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_lgpaportlandclassicrd2_240802.jpg
Highlights: Portland Classic, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Liverpool vs Manchester United LIVE: Updates, score, highlights for Premier League preseason in USA

Don’t look now, but Premier League opening day is just 13 days away!

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 
Premier League's 'Big Six's' transfer needs
June 27, 2024 12:19 PM
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola discuss the transfer needs of the “Big Six” Premier League clubs ahead of the upcoming 2024-25 season.

Premier League preseason action rolls on Saturday night in Columbia, South Carolina, as Liverpool face bitter rivals Manchester United at Williams-Brice Stadium, home of the South Carolina Gamecocks, just two weeks before the start of the 2024-25 season.

[ FOLLOW: Liverpool vs Man United live stats - FotMob.com ]

Liverpool are yet to be beaten this preseason after beating Real Betis 1-0 last weekend and topping Arsenal 2-1 on Wednesday. Arne Slot’s side still awaits the return of a number of first-team stars — Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alexis Mac Allister, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nuñez, to name a few — following their participation at EURO 2024 and Copa America. Andrew Robertson also remains out with an ankle injury.

Manchester United beat Rangers 2-0 before embarking on their USA tour, which thus far has seen them lose 2-1 to Arsenal and beat Real Betis 3-2. Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Kobbie Mainoo and Bruno Fernandes are yet to appear for the Red Devils in preseason as they recover from international duty this summer.

[ MORE: 2024 Paris Olympics soccer schedule & results ]

Liverpool vs Manchester United live score: 1-0

Goalscorers: Fabio Carvalho (10')

Below you’ll find lineups, video highlights, and live updates from the Liverpool vs Manchester United preseason friendly in Columbia.

Updates
GOAL! Fabio Carvalho scores again, puts Liverpool ahead (10')
By
Andy Edwards
  

Fabio Carvalho might just have a place in Liverpool’s first-team squad this season after starting the first three games of preseason and scoring in the last two now. There should be plenty of minutes to go around for Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Carvalho.
KICKOFF! We’re underway with a fantastic atmosphere in South Carolina
By
Andy Edwards
  

We’ll likely see most starters play 60-70 minutes tonight, as each side has just one more outing before the Premier League kicks off in two weeks.
Liverpool’s preseason results (so far)
By
Andy Edwards
  
  • Liverpool 1-0 Real Betis - July 26
  • Liverpool 2-1 Arsenal - July 31
  • Liverpool vs Man United - Aug. 3
  • Liverpool vs Sevilla - Aug. 11 (Anfield)
Manchester United’s preseason result (so far)
By
Andy Edwards
  
  • Man United 0-1 Rosenborg - July 15
  • Man United 2-0 Rangers - July 20
  • Man United 1-2 Arsenal - July 27
  • Man United 3-2 Real Betis - July 31
  • Man United vs Liverpool - Aug. 3
  • Man United vs Man City - Aug. 10 (Wembley Stadium - FA Community Shield)
Manchester United without four injured players
By
Andy Edwards
  
  • Rasmus Hojlund (hamstring) is expected to miss six weeks
  • Leny Yoro (broken foot) is expected to miss three months
  • Harry Maguire (muscular) remains unavailable
  • Tyrell Malacia (knee) is still rehabbing the knee injury that cost him all of last season
Liverpool starting lineup
By
Andy Edwards
  

Kelleher - Bradley, Konate, Quansah, Tsimikas - Gravenberch, Jones, Elliott - Salah, Carvalho, Jota

Subs: Jaros, Chambers, Phillips, Van den Berg, Stephenson, Bajcetic, Nyoni, Morton, Endo, Doak, Blair
Manchester United starting lineup
By
Andy Edwards
  

Onana - Wan-Bissaka, Evans, Lindelof, Amass - Casemiro, Collyer, Mount - Amad, Sancho, Rashford

Subs: Vitek, Heaton, Bennett, Murray, Fish, Eriksen, Mejbri, Fletcher, Oyedele, McTominay, Antony, Wheatley, Scanlon, Mather