 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Trevor Lawrence - JAX.jpg
2023 Rotoworld Fantasy Football Draft Guide Previews
Carolina Panthers v New York Giants
2023 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings: Jones, Richardson land in top 12
Wyndham Championship - Round Two
Former U.S. Open champ Woodland undergoing brain surgery

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_bettingprimer_230830.jpg
Running back betting primer 2023: Pierce, Pollard
nbc_berry_zerorb_230830.jpg
Berry’s Zero RB draft strategy tips for 2023
nbc_berry_chubbdisc_230830.jpg
Berry: Chubb could have a ‘monster year’ in 2023

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Trevor Lawrence - JAX.jpg
2023 Rotoworld Fantasy Football Draft Guide Previews
Carolina Panthers v New York Giants
2023 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings: Jones, Richardson land in top 12
Wyndham Championship - Round Two
Former U.S. Open champ Woodland undergoing brain surgery

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_bettingprimer_230830.jpg
Running back betting primer 2023: Pierce, Pollard
nbc_berry_zerorb_230830.jpg
Berry’s Zero RB draft strategy tips for 2023
nbc_berry_chubbdisc_230830.jpg
Berry: Chubb could have a ‘monster year’ in 2023

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Manchester City vs Fulham: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

Man City’s quest to win a fourth-straight Premier League is perfect with Fulham heading to town.

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 
Earle: Rodri is Manchester City's 'Superman'
August 28, 2023 02:29 PM
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe share their major takeaways from Manchester City's 2-1 win over Sheffield United over the weekend.

Manchester City hopes its Saturday scrap against Fulham goes a bit easier than its last outing in the Premier League (Watch live at 10am ET on Peacock Premium).

The three-time defending Premier League champions needed a late stunner from Rodri to avoid dropping points to Sheffield United in Week 3 despite controlling the stats board, as usual.

[ WATCH: Premier League on Peacock ]

Fulham, meanwhile, has proven itself to be a scrappy side and is coming off a pair of splits with North London sides. The Cottagers drew 2-2 with Arsenal in league play and then 1-1 with Spurs at midweek in the League Cup, advancing on penalties.

City is the lone 3-0 team in the Premier League and Pep Guardiola will be wary of Marco Silva’s side; City beat Fulham 2-1 home and away last season.

How to watch Manchester City vs Fulham live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 10am ET, Saturday (Sept. 2)

TV channel: Peacock Premium
Online: Watch on Peacock Premium

Updates