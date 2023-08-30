Manchester City vs Fulham: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

Manchester City hopes its Saturday scrap against Fulham goes a bit easier than its last outing in the Premier League ( Watch live at 10am ET on Peacock Premium ).

The three-time defending Premier League champions needed a late stunner from Rodri to avoid dropping points to Sheffield United in Week 3 despite controlling the stats board, as usual.

[ WATCH: Premier League on Peacock ]

Fulham, meanwhile, has proven itself to be a scrappy side and is coming off a pair of splits with North London sides. The Cottagers drew 2-2 with Arsenal in league play and then 1-1 with Spurs at midweek in the League Cup, advancing on penalties.

City is the lone 3-0 team in the Premier League and Pep Guardiola will be wary of Marco Silva’s side; City beat Fulham 2-1 home and away last season.

How to watch Manchester City vs Fulham live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 10am ET, Saturday (Sept. 2)