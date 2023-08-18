Manchester City vs Newcastle: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

The three-time defending Premier League champions will face their first significant test of the new season on Saturday, when Manchester City host rapidly rising Newcastle at Etihad Stadium.

[ WATCH: Premier League on Peacock ]

Pep Guardiola’s side kicked off the 2023-24 season with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Burnley, but Eddie Howe’s men were perhaps the most impressive on opening weekend as they dismantled highly-rated (and injury-hit) Aston Villa to the tune of 5-1. Newcastle aren’t widely expected to challenge for the PL title due to their involvement in the UEFA Champions League this season, but Saturday will offer a fantastic early-season litmus test for both sides.

City are set to be without Kevin De Bruyne until nearly the new year after the midfield ace suffered a serious hamstring injury in the first half against Burnley. Mateo Kovacic is the next man up after signing from Chelsea in the summer, as central midfield is a rare area where Guardiola can hardly afford to lose someone like De Bruyne. Kalvin Phillips is the only other senior center mid in the squad, though Bernardo Silva, Jack Grealish and Phil Foden are all capable of putting in a shift alongside Rodri.

If the Man City transfer committee had the summer transfer window to do over, knowing what we know now, Sandro Tonali might just be wearing a sky blue shirt instead of Newcastle’s famous black and white stripes. The Italian earned rave reviews on his debut, not only scoring but bringing the St. James’ Park faithful to their feet repeatedly as he ran the show from midfield. Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton hold the key for Newcastle to cause a mild upset and secure some kind of result away from home.

How to watch Manchester City vs Newcastle live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 3pm ET, Saturday (August 19)

Online: Watch online via NBCSports.com