Sheffield United vs Everton: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

This is a huge Saturday for both Sheffield United and Everton, and a loser would leave Bramall Lane on track for an intense international break’s worth of pressure (Watch live at 7:30am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com ).

Both sides enter Week 4 of the Premier League season with 0-3 records and with differing flavors to their disappointment.

Sheffield United has yet to compile a full expected goal in a game despite one-goal losses to Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest, and Manchester City. Paul Heckingbottom’s men will have found some solace in his team taking Man City to the wire, but 0-4 after losing at home to Everton would be a lot to dwell on for 14 days... and a trip to Tottenham.

Sean Dyche’s Toffees, for their part, have sandwiched hard-luck 1-0 home losses to Fulham and Wolves around a blowout defeat away to Villa. Everton had one of the most favorable early-season runs in the Premier League and is in serious danger of failing to take a single point.

How to watch Sheffield United vs Everton live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 7:30am ET, Saturday (Sept. 2)