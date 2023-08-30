Sheffield United vs Everton: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link
Two 0-3 sides will see their seasons hit an early boiling point if they fail to knock off the other
This is a huge Saturday for both Sheffield United and Everton, and a loser would leave Bramall Lane on track for an intense international break’s worth of pressure (Watch live at 7:30am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).
Both sides enter Week 4 of the Premier League season with 0-3 records and with differing flavors to their disappointment.
Sheffield United has yet to compile a full expected goal in a game despite one-goal losses to Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest, and Manchester City. Paul Heckingbottom’s men will have found some solace in his team taking Man City to the wire, but 0-4 after losing at home to Everton would be a lot to dwell on for 14 days... and a trip to Tottenham.
Sean Dyche’s Toffees, for their part, have sandwiched hard-luck 1-0 home losses to Fulham and Wolves around a blowout defeat away to Villa. Everton had one of the most favorable early-season runs in the Premier League and is in serious danger of failing to take a single point.
How to watch Sheffield United vs Everton live, stream link, time
Kickoff: 7:30am ET, Saturday (Sept. 2)
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Watch online via NBCSports.com
The Toffees injury list is not a short one.
Andre Gomes is the only player of seven who could play against Sheffield United.
Out are Dwight McNeil, Alex Iwobi, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Jack Harrison, Dele Alli, and Seamus Coleman.
New signing Beto scored off the bench in the League Cup at Doncaster Rovers, and Everton have high hopes for the towering Portuguese striker.
Ani Slimane is the only member of Blades’ long injury list with a strong chance to play on Saturday, as he was on the bench as Sheffield United played Lincoln City at midweek in the League Cup.
Ben Osborn. Daniel Jebbison, Max Lowe, and John Fleck are all out for this one, with Rhys Norrington-Davies and Rhian Brewster long shots to feature for Paul Heckingbottom.
Blades have taken just 16 shots in open play while allowing 51, and they only have one player — Anel Ahmedhodzic — with an xG approaching a full single goal.