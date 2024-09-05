Alex Morgan retires: USWNT hero to play last NWSL game

USWNT forward Alex Morgan announced that the 2024 season will be her last as a professional soccer player, and that Sunday’s NWSL match between San Diego Wave and North Carolina Courage will be her final game.

Morgan, 35, said she planned to retire at the end of the season but that she’s retiring early after becoming pregnant with her second child.

“I have so much clarity about this decision,” Morgan said. “It has been a long time coming and this decision wasn’t easy but at the beginning of 2024, I felt in my heart and soul that this would my last season.”

Morgan has made the ninth-most appearances in USWNT history (224) and fifth in goals (123). She scored twice in nine caps this year but was left off the 2024 Paris Olympics squad that went on to win gold.

Alex Morgan career honors with USMNT, club

Morgan was a first round draft pick out of Cal by the Western New York Flash in 2011. She went on to play for Seattle Sounders, Portland Thorns, Orlando Pride, Lyon, Tottenham Hotspur, and San Diego.

She won the WPS with WNY in 2011 and the NWSL with Portland in 2013, laying claim to a treble with Lyon as part of their 2016-17 UEFA Women’s Champions League win. She won the NWSL Shield with San Diego last season.

Morgan is a two-time Women’s World Cup winner and has won Olympic gold (2012) and bronze (2020). She was named the U.S> Soccer Athlete of the Year in 2012 and 2018, a FIFA World Player of the Year finalist in 2012, and was twice a finalist for The Best FIFA Women’s Player (2019, 2022).

Alex Morgan retirement announcement video