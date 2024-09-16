Arsenal laughing at Haaland brilliance as Manchester City clash looms large

LONDON – It wasn’t pretty but Arsenal’s resolute 1-0 win away at bitter rivals Tottenham once again proved they have absolutely everything in place to push Manchester City all the way for the Premier League title.

There is now undisputed steel to their silky swagger and their depleted squad stepped up to kick off a massive week.

Next up in the Premier League for injury-hit Arsenal is a trip to Manchester City on Sunday in a mouthwatering clash between the title rivals who sit first and second in the table heading into the weekend.

Speaking to reporters after the win at Spurs, captain for the day Jorginho was asked if Arsenal’s players are keeping a close eye on City demolishing teams to start the season and Erling Haaland scoring nine goals from his first four games?

“Erling scoring again, it is starting to make us laugh!” Jorginho said, laughing, probably out of respect and a little bit of fear. “We look [at City’s games] because we look at all the games and we love football. We love the Premier League so we watch all the games to be fair. We watch them as well, which is normal. Again it doesn’t get to our head. We need to focus on us and that is what we are trying to do.”

Arsenal’s squad players step up, pragmatic Plan B being perfected

With key players missing for the derby win at Spurs -- Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, Riccardo Calafiori and Mikel Merino to name four -- Arsenal changed their style of play as they accepted they would have less possession and instead launched counters.

Players put their egos aside, sat deep to defend and did all of the dirty things to get a gutsy away win.

Jorginho lauded his teammates for stepping up when so many key players were missing and called for them to keep putting the team first.

“We know it is a long season and anything can happen,” Jorginho said. “Everybody needs to be ready. That is what we try to do. We are very positive and trust our group and what we are doing. We need to keep on this way.”

Switching up their style of play to be more defensive and pragmatic in certain situations is a blueprint they’ve been developing for some time and perhaps it’s best remembered for their stodgy, ultra-defensive display at Man City last season as they drew 0-0 at the Etihad.

We know Arsenal are capable of tearing your apart with wonderful flowing football but they have now improved in pretty much every aspect of the game and can beat you another way.

Have Arsenal improved since last season?

Is the mental side of the game, to dig in and grind out a result while not being able to play at your free-flowing best, something that Jorginho believes Arsenal have improved since last season?

“I think so. I think the team is working together, going through the process together,” Jorginho explained. “You learn more about each other. You just get better because everyone wants to improve and wants the best for the team. We you put the team in first place I think just good things can happen.”

Given that Arsenal go to Manchester City two points behind them in the table already (City have started with four wins from four) Jorginho was asked about the mentality of basically having to win every game to stay in touch with the team which has won four-straight Premier League titles.

“Yeah, if you want to achieve big things you need to have the mentality of trying to win every single game,” Jorginho said. “That is what we need to do and that is what we want to do. That is what we are trying to do… You need to keep in this way. Keep believing in what you are doing. We are believing in what we are doing and we keep working hard to improve on what we need to improve and keep doing right the things we are doing right. I think we are on the right way and we need to keep it going.”

Arsenal are truly up for the fight

Before their trip to Man City, Arsenal’s stretched squad have the not-so-small matter of heading to dangerous Serie A side Atalanta on Thursday to kick off their Champions League game.

“It will be a really tough and physical game. They are a very physical team. It is not going to be easy, for sure. A hot atmosphere in Italy. We need to be ready for another battle,” Jorginho said.

For many years we would have questioned if Arsenal were up for the battle. Not anymore.