How to watch Tottenham vs Arsenal live: Stream link, TV channel, team news

Tottenham and Arsenal collide in a massive north London derby on Sunday, as both teams need to make a statement early in the campaign.

WATCH TOTTENHAM v ARSENAL LIVE

Spurs have picked up four points from their first three games, as Ange Postecoglou’s side are struggling with their clinical edge and they cost them in a draw at Leicester and a defeat at Newcastle so far this season. Heung-min Son continues to be their main man but the likes of James Maddison, Brennan Johnson and Timo Werner really need to step up, while Dominic Solanke’s injury has hampered his start to life at Spurs. Influential center back Micky van de Ven is also battling to be fit, while Postecoglou will be hoping Spurs are ruthless and clinical and can make the most of Arsenal being banged up.

Arsenal have plenty of injuries and absentees to worry about ahead of this huge game, with captain Martin Odegaard suffering an ankle injury during the international break which will keep him out of this game, their Champions League opener against Atalanta and most-likely their trip to Manchester City next Sunday (September 22) too. Declan Rice is missing through suspension and new signing Mikel Merino is out with a shoulder injury, while fellow new addition Riccardo Calafiori is also battling to be fit after picking up a knock during the international break. Arsenal have seven points on the board from nine to start the season but lost their focus in their wild draw against Brighton before the break. They have to keep their cool in the cauldron of a NLD this weekend.

How to watch Tottenham vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9am ET Sunday (September 15)

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

TV Channel: USA Network

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Tottenham focus, team news

If all four players who are battling with injury are fit, this is a massive opportunity for Tottenham. Solanke gives them a focal point up top and seems like a great fit for their system and we all know about the importance of Van de Ven as his pace at the back allows Spurs to play their ridiculously high defensive line. Bissouma alongside Sarr in midfield is perfect for the hustle and bustle of the north London derby and Postecoglou will be feeling like this is the perfect time for his side to make a statement early in the season as they aim to finish in the top four. Spurs have created so many chances during their opening three games but haven’t taken them as they slipped up against Leicester and Newcastle. They have to be clinical this Sunday against a usually stingy Arsenal.

QUESTIONABLE: Dominic Solanke (ankle), Micky van de Ven (knee), Yves Bissouma (other), Richarlison (other)

Arsenal focus, team news

The big selection dilemma is who will start in central midfield and it seems like Thomas Partey and Jorginho will get the nod, with perhaps Leandro Trossard dropping into a central No. 10 role behind Kai Havertz and Gabriel Martinelli starting on the left wing. Those switches would provide the least disruption to the team. Jurrien Timber could also start alongside Partey and Jorginho could start higher with Trossard starting out on the left. Even with their injury issues, Arsenal still have a deep squad and it will be stretched to its limits over the next week with big trips to Tottenham, Atalanta and Man City coming up.

OUT: Martin Odegaard (ankle), Declan Rice (suspension), Mikel Merino (shoulder), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Riccardo Calafiori (calf), Gabriel Jesus (hip), Kieran Tierney (thigh)