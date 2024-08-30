How to watch Newcastle vs Tottenham live: Steam link, team news, latest updates

Two sides with top-four dreams face an early-season litmus test on Sunday (8:30 am ET), when Newcastle host Tottenham at St. James’ Park.

Tottenham came away from their opening game deeply disappointed to draw away to newly promoted Leicester, but the first-half performance was especially dominant and seemed to indicate serious growth by Ange Postecoglou’s side from season 1 to 2. That promise turned to downright dominance and destruction of Everton last weekend, putting four past the Toffees without club-record signing Dominic Solanke (ankle) in the team.

The performances have been a bit more — shall we say — rugged from Newcastle United thus far, but the table tells the same story: four points from two games, sitting in 5th and only behind Spurs on goal difference. The Magpies battled brilliantly to beat Southampton with only 10 men on opening day, but they were flat in the first half against Bournemouth and had to settle for a point after Anthony Gordon’s late equalizer.

Newcastle focus, team news

OUT: Sven Botman (knee), Jamaal Lascelles (knee), Lewis Miley (ankle), Callum Wilson (back), Fabian Schar (suspension), Martin Dubravka (concussion) | QUESTIONABLE: Joe Willock (thigh)

Sandro Tonali is expected to make his first Premier League appearance since last October, when he was given a 10-month ban for betting on football. The Italian and his new club got off to a flying start in August and September before the suspension came down and quickly derailed the season a half-dozen different ways. The midfield is significantly strengthened by Tonali’s return, forming one of the PL’s best trios alongside Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton, but Eddie Howe’s side was short on defenders before Fabian Schar was sent off and banned for three games. Marc Guehi’s transfer from Crystal Palace hangs in the balance on deadline day and would likely come too late to help the team on Sunday.

Tottenham focus, team news

OUT: Rodrigo Bentancur (head), Dominic Solanke (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Destiny Udogie (undisclosed), Micky van de Ven (knee)

Postecoglou made three key changes to his team from week 1 to 2: Yves Bissouma was brought back into the team from club suspension; Dejan Kulusevski was paired up with James Maddison in midfield; and Wilson Odobert took to the left wing after signing from Burnley earlier in the week. All three players were excellent against Everton and will be very difficult for Postecoglou to drop based on performance. Defender Micky van de Ven tweaked his knee in a scary situation but finished the game and is expected to be available this weekend.

Newcastle vs Tottenham prediction

Spurs would love nothing more than for Emil Krafth and Dan Burn to start together in central defense, and Howe might not have any other choice. Son Heung-min gets one, maybe two. Newcastle 1-2 Tottenham.

