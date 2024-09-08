Riccardo Calafiori injury update: Arsenal defender leaves Italy camp

Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori has left the Italian national team camp and returned to the Gunners following a freak injury.

During Italy’s 3-1 UEFA Nations League win against France in Paris on Friday, Calafiori was caught accidentally by Ousmane Dembele (he was sent flying through the air himself) and was struck in both his left calf and right Achilles.

Calafiori was forced off the pitch in the 71st minute due to that injury and our partners at Sky Italy say that Calafiori has left Italy’s camp ahead of their game against Israel on Monday.

Calafiori injury news - What is the latest?

What next for Calafiori, who cost Arsenal $55 million this summer? According to Sky Italy and Fabrizio Romano, the silky defender will return to Arsenal immediately “for recovery” as an assessment is made of his injury. It is not believed to be a serious injury, which is good news for Arsenal who have a packed, and vitally important, few weeks coming up.

Arsenal have massive games against Tottenham (Sunday, September 15) and Manchester City (Sunday, September 22) in the Premier League and a tricky Champions League trip to Atalanta sandwiched in-between that.

Mikel Arteta will be hoping this is just a small issue for Calafiori, who has looked settled and composed at left back and his ability on the ball gives the Gunners a whole new dimension from defense and allows them to have extra tactical flexibility.

That said, they will not want to take any risks with the Italian star and have both Jurrien Timber and Oleksandr Zinchenko who can play at left back and Timber has looked very sharp early in the season, stepping into midfield from left back.

Still, with fellow new signing Mikel Merino suffering a shoulder injury, Declan Rice suspended for the game at Tottenham and now Calafiori suffering an injury, Mikel Arteta’s squad will be a little stretched in the coming weeks.