Brentford vs Burnley: How to watch live, stream link, teams news

Brentford and Burnley have each won one Premier League match and are much closer on the table than the former would’ve expected prior to the season as they prepare for a match at Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday (Watch live at 10am ET online via Peacock Premium).

The Bees sit 15th having collected a quartet of draws, but have now on in six matches across all competitions since beating Newport County away in the League Cup’s second round.

WATCH BRENTFORD VS BURNLEY LIVE

Burnley’s win came on Oct. 3 at Luton Town, but the Clarets remain stuck in the bottom three as part of their return to the Premier League.

But Vincent Kompany’s men have also faced a difficult early season Premier League slate and will be looking at the international break as a good chance for a rest.

The trip to Brentford will be followed by a visit to Bournemouth, a League Cup fight at Everton, and a home PL fixture with Crystal Palace. Points will be expected.

How to watch Brentford vs Burnley live stream link, TV channel, odds, start time

Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday

Odds: Brentford (-130) vs Burnley (+360) | Draw (+270)

TV Channel/Stream: Watch online via Peacock Premium

Focus on Brentford

QUESTIONABLE: Ben Mee (muscular), Keane Lewis-Potter (calf), Mark Flekken (illness) | OUT: Rico Henry (knee), Ivan Toney (suspension), Kevin Schade (adductor), Joshua Dasilva (thigh), Shandon Baptiste (shoulder), Mikkel Damsgaard (knee).

Focus on Burnley

QUESTIONABLE: Johann Berg Gudmundsson (calf), Manuel Benson (ankle), Nathan Redmond (other), Ameen Al Dakhil (other), Hjalmar Ekdal (knee) | OUT: Michael Obafemi (thigh), Jordan Beyer (other)