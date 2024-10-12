Bukayo Saka injury news: Arsenal star exits England camp

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka has left the England camp after suffering an injury during their defeat to Greece.

Saka came off in the second half of England’s 2-1 loss at Wembley on Thursday and has now left the Three Lions squad and returned to Arsenal.

It appeared that Saka injured his right leg and he looked very upset as he trudged off the pitch.

What is the latest?

A statement from England confirmed that Saka has left the squad ahead of their UEFA Nations League game against Finland in Helsinki.

“Saka has returned to Arsenal for further assessment having been substituted during the second-half of Thursday night’s match against Greece.”

Arsenal sweating on Saka’s fitness

Saka has been sublime for Arsenal this season as he leads the Premier League in assists (7) and has stepped up massively in recent weeks in the absence of injured captain Martin Odegaard.

Mikel Arteta will be holding his breath and hoping this is just a small issue, as Arsenal have a very busy schedule in three different competitions with six games over the next four weeks.

They first head to Bournemouth on Saturday, Oct. 19, then face Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League before a huge game at home against Liverpool on Sunday, Oct. 27. After that Arsenal face Preston in the League Cup, then travel to Newcastle in the league before facing Inter Milan in a massive Champions League clash before the next international break in early November.

Arsenal may be able to get by without Saka against Bournemouth and Shakhtar and will be hoping at the very least he’s available for the clash against Liverpool. If he is out for a while, the natural replacements are Raheem Sterling or Gabriel Jesus.

The Gunners have decent depth in the attacking areas but you can’t really replace Saka given his quality and the form he’s currently in.