Bukayo Saka scores beautiful goal for England vs Switzerland (video)

Bukayo Saka scored a superb solo goal for England against Switzerland in the EURO 2024 quarterfinal.

Arsenal’s star man popped up with 10 minutes to go to make it 1-1 as England were struggling for inspiration once again.

But Saka, who has been England’s most consistent attacker at this tournament, delivered in a huge moment.

A stunning, textbook Saka goal

He does this so often and this was a textbook Saka goal.

The way Saka cuts inside and curls a beauty into the far bottom corner off the post is something we’ve seen so many times for Arsenal in the past.

And he did it for England this time to send the Three Lions fans wild.