David Duval
Rounds of 59 or lower in PGA Tour history
ATHLETICS-KEN-U20-WORLD
“Africans Can be Sprinters Too": The Rise of Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Betting on Brooks
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Betting on Brooks

Top Clips

nbc_edge_lunchmoney_240705.jpg
Lunch Money: Skenes over Ks, Mbappé over shots
Tebogo: Representing Botswana is 'a great honor'
Tebogo: Representing Botswana is ‘a great honor’
nbc_golf_jdcl1_240704.jpg
Highlights: John Deere Classic, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Chivas vs Toluca: How to watch live, stream link, dates

  
Published July 5, 2024 12:53 PM

Chivas Guadalajara are on the rise and the Mexican giants are just outside the favorites to win the Liga MX Apertura in 2024.

[ LIVE: Watch Chivas home games on Peacock ]

They finished in fifth and sixth place respectively in the Apertura and Clausura last season and lost in the 2024 Clausura semifinals to eventual champions Club America. With Chivas on their way back up and Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez back home, there is even more interest around Chivas this year.

There will be a 1-hour pregame show and a 30-minute postgame show for every match on Universo and Peacock.

Leading the live match commentary will be Telemundo Deportes’ sportscaster Jorge Calvo, delivering play-by-play coverage alongside the expert analysis of Chivas de Guadalajara veteran Manuel Sol and referee Jaime Herrera Garduno. The Emmy-award-winning Miguel Gurwitz returns to host the network’s pregame and postgame show, “Futbol Estelar Chivas Extra,” featuring regular segments by “Zona Mixta” cohost, Veronica Rodriguez.

[ MORE: Chivas hub on Telemundo Deportes ]

For the 2024 Apertura, which kicks off on July 6 and finishes on November 9, Telemundo, Universo and Peacock continues to be your home for all Chivas home games.

How to watch Chivas vs Toluca, stream link and start time

Kick off: Saturday (July 6), 9pm ET
Stadium: Akron Stadium
How to watch on TV, stream in USA in Spanish: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock

Chivas schedule for Apertura 2024

Saturday, July 6: Chivas vs Toluca, 9pm ET - Telemundo, Universo, Peacock

Saturday, July 20: Chivas vs Mazatlan, 7pm ET - Telemundo, Universo, Peacock

Saturday, August 31: Chivas vs Juarez, 7pm ET - Telemundo, Universo, Peacock

Wednesday, September 18: Chivas vs Leon, 9pm ET - Universo, Peacock

Saturday, September 28: Chivas vs Monterrey, 11pm ET - Telemundo, Universo, Peacock

Saturday, October 5: Chivas vs Atlas, 9pm ET - Telemundo, Universo, Peacock

Tuesday, October 22: Chivas vs Necaxa, 9pm ET - Universo, Peacock

Saturday, November 2: Chivas vs UNAM, 9pm ET - Telemundo, Universo, Peacock

Saturday, November 9: Chivas vs San Luis, 6pm ET - Telemundo, Universo, Peacock