Liverpool reportedly agree record fee for Florian Wirtz — What doesl $150M German bring to Anfield?

Multiple reports say that Liverpool have agreed a British record fee for Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz.

The deal, set to cost over $150 million dollars, gives the Reds a marquee playmaker with versatility across the attacking parts of the pitch.

Wirtz, 22, is an elite passer and dribbler with a precise shot who creates shots for himself and others. He has been linked with a number of big-named teams but reports last month seemed to focus his attention on a move to Anfield.

The 31-times capped Germany international has scored double-digit goals in back-to-back Bundesliga seasons and double-digit assists in three-straight Leverkusen seasons, performing optimally at a center attacking midfielder but capable of playing either wing.

Where does Florian Wirtz fit into Arne Slot’s Liverpool?

Wirtz was the Bundesliga Player of the Season in 2023-24, as Leverkusen went unbeaten for nearly the entire season in all competitions before losing the Europa League Final.

We know that Mohamed Salah is going to take his wing position and Cody Gakpo or Luis Diaz can be the Reds best option on the other wing. Wirtz will likely take a midfield position, but who will lose their usual place between Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai (presuming Ryan Gravenberch keeps his place at the base of the midfield)?

That’s a huge question, as all three players are wonderful, as are Diaz, Gakpo, and Salah. Wirtz is not a center forward, but he can play as a false nine. Few title-hopeful teams opt to go into a season planning on a false nine set-up.

Perhaps a 4-2-3-1 could be an option, but that would sacrifice Diaz and Gakpo in place of Szoboszlai. It feels at the moment like Szoboszlai losing minutes makes the most sense because Wirtz will have a huge price tag, a full preseason, and every reason to get every minute he wants to start the season.