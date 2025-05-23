Report: Florian Wirtz favors Liverpool move over Bayern Munich

The rich could be getting richer (and poorer, given transfer fees) as Liverpool may be on the verge of landing Bayer Leverkusen phenom Florian Wirtz.

David Ornstein is reporting that Wirtz is “believed to favour Liverpool” over rival suitors Bayern Munich, and that the player has gone as far as to scout potential homes in Northwest England ahead of a possible move.

Wirtz turned 22 earlier this month and is the total package as an attacking midfielder. He boasts 29 caps for Germany as well as 57 goals and 65 assists in just under 200 senior appearances for Leverkusen.

Where would Wirtz fit at Liverpool?

Good question, but the answer is that a player of Wirtz’s world-class creativity and production just needs space to do what they do best.

Wirtz’s most natural spot would be at the tip of a midfield, perhaps leading a group with two of Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, and Ryan Gravenberch doing dirtier work behind him.

The 5'10" Wirtz can work all across an attack as well, however, and has been used as both a left and right wing by Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann.

Wirtz’s attacking numbers are elite. He’s a ball progression machine who wins 96% of his take-ons and finds his way to the most dangerous spots on the pitch.

And his 5.53 shot-creating actions per 90 minutes ranks in the 93rd percentile of positional peers in the men’s big five leagues, according to Fbref.com.

By no means is he a top defender but he also does not shirk that responsibility.