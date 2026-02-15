Arsenal vs Wigan Athletic LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

Arsenal host League One side Wigan Athletic for the first time in nearly 12 years when the Latics and Gunners duel at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

How to watch Arsenal vs Wigan Athletic live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11:30am ET Sunday

Venue: Emirates Stadium — North London

TV Channel/Streaming: ESPN+

Arsenal vs Wigan score: 4-0

Madueke 11', Martinelli 19', Hunt OG 23', Jesus 27'

Arsenal vs Wigan live updates! — By Joe Prince-Wright

Kepa denies Joe Taylor!

Wigan force a mistake and Joe Taylor is clean through but he smashes his shot straight at Kepa who still does well to push it away. Taylor can’t believe he hasn’t scored there.

Gabriel Jesus with another!

He almost scored just before this but Tickle saved well. But there is no doubt about this one. A ball over the top from Norgaard picks out Jesus and he dinks home superbly. Wow. “Are you Tottenham in disguise?” sing the Arsenal fans.

4 - Arsenal are the first Premier League team (from 1992-93) to score four goals in the opening 30 minutes of an FA Cup game. Domination. pic.twitter.com/EQviDbYZel — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 15, 2026

Arsenal get another via an own goal

Madueke and Saka link up superbly and the latter whips in a cross that Gabriel Jesus flicks towards goal and the ball comes off Hunt and in. 3-0 to Arsenal and there’s less than 25 minutes on the clock...

Martinelli smashes home a second!

Eze with another beautiful assist as he puts it on a plate for Gabriel Martinelli. The Brazilian still has to finish well across goal and he smashes home. Arsenal cruising.

Madueke slots home Eze’s lovely pass!

Eberechi Eze takes out half the Wigan team with a lovely disguised pass to Noni Madueke. He slots home past Tickle and Arsenal lead. My word, what a pass that was from Eze.

Lewis-Skelly smashes just over

Myles Lewis-Skelly is found on the edge of the box and he smashes an effort which flies just over the bar. Bright start from the Premier League leaders but third-tier Wigan are staying disciplined in their shape.

Calafiori misses out

A surprise as Arsenal have lined up at the start of this game. Riccardo Calafiori is not playing at left back, with Myles Lewis-Skelly moving back to left back and Bukayo Saka coming in to the starting lineup and starting in a central role.

Arsenal lineup

Kepa; White, Mosquera, Saliba, Calafiori; Norgaard, Lewis-Skelly, Eze; Madueke, Jesus, Martinelli

Wigan lineup

Tickle; Hunt, Kerr, Aimson; Rodrigues, Weir, Moxon, Fox; Murray, Taylor, Wright

Arsenal team news, focus

OUT: Kai Havertz (muscular), Mikel Merino (ankle), Max Dowman (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: William Saliba (illness)

The Gunners should be able to rotate and freshen their men, and Gabriel Jesus, Christian Norgaard, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Gabriel Martinelli, and Riccardo Calafiori could start after no or limited minutes at Brentford. Eberechi Eze was also pulled at halftime and Arteta may need to give him another run for vibes alone as the boss’ curious use of the ex-Crystal Palace star continues in North London.

Wigan Athletic team news, focus

Wigan are healthy, so they’ve got that going for them. Joe Taylor leads the team in goals with seven while center back Jason Kerr has been one of their standout players in a rough season and will join goalkeeper Sam Tickle as necessary components of any upset hope.

Arsenal vs Wigan preview

The Premier League leaders are coming off a 1-1 draw at Brentford which has trimmed their table lead to four over Manchester City, and they’ll be looking to get themselves right ahead of two PL matches in five days next week: at Wolves and North London derby rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

A Premier League side from 2005-2013, Wigan are in a scrap for their third-tier lives at the moment. The Latics are 22nd of 24 team in League One with 31 points, two points back of four teams.

Wigan fired coach Ryan Lowe last week after a seven-match winless run yielded just two points. They’ve since lost again and interim boss Glenn Whelan — the longtime Stoke City and Ireland midfielder — would love the boost that would come from a solid performance against a team 65 spots above it on the pyramid.

Arsenal vs Wigan Athletic prediction

This should be a ‘get-right’ cruise for the Gunners at home, and they may even face a slightly-weakened Wigan side who have two league games against upper-half teams next week. Arsenal 3-0 Wigan Athletic.