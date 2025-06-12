Christian Pulisic speaks on USMNT hiatus, Pochettino relationship, public criticism

Christian Pulisic broke his relative silence on Thursday morning when he met with Jimmy Conrad, Charlie Davies, and Tony Meola on a CBS Sports podcast to speak about his break from the United States men’s national team.

The USMNT captain tried to strike a calm, composed, and assured demeanor but has clearly been bothered by the grief that’s been thrown his way for stepping away from the team one year before they host a World Cup.

And it’s clear that he’s been further fueled for both club and country.

“You guys will see,” he said late in the interview. “I’m hungrier than ever, truly. I’m looking forward to big things to come.”

Pulisic says his body and mind needed the break in order to best ready him for the club season and ensuing World Cup, and he also left some things in between the lines that we’ll analyze over time.

The 26-year-old said he initially asked USMNT coach Mauricio Pochettino to be allowed to play in the two friendlies prior to The Gold Cup but was rebuffed by the coach, who wanted to have one roster for the whole summer. That was a surprise to Pulisic, and perhaps lifts the lid on the status he believes he has in the program. After all, several other players in the squad have been going through a similar grind. Then again, Antonee Robinson was allowed to miss a couple of international windows after playing through an injury last summer with the USMNT.

It’s also very, very clear that Landon Donovan’s comments criticizing Pulisic’s decision having really stuck in his craw. That’s not a surprise given Donovan also stepped away from the national team and it also likely cost the USMNT legend his place at the 2014 World Cup under Jurgen Klinsmann.

Ultimately, Pulisic’s desire for a break is understandable and may be what he needs to be at his best. It’s also true that it unquestionably hurts the team in the short-term. This team, excluding Pulisic, has also had a element of entitlement and ironically the captain has to understand that most players on most national teams would not be allowed the chance to walk away from the team for a bit. The FIFA calendar is brutal, especially for players whose clubs are in Europe, but Malik Tillman and Johnny Cardoso are getting on with it. Tanner Tessman would probably like to be getting on with it, but the Lyon regular was not called into the team by Pochettino.

Here are Pulisic’s his answers to several questions from the podcast.

On his career year at AC Milan, and taking on a leadership role: “Even in my last days at Chelsea, I always felt confident and I was ready for the next step. Once I was able to have this platform and a team that really showed me a lot of trust. I felt good about it right from the start and I think I’ve just grown in confidence and all parts of my game. It’s led me to where I am now going into this season I wanted to take it one step further, just keep growing as a player and improving.”

What was this year like? “It’s definitely a combination, physically and mentally. It’s always tough with the amount of games we play and everything going on at the club. It’s hard for people to see from the outside. There’s definitely a lot of pressure on us, especially at a club like Milan when things are going as they expect, and what they expect is for us to win games and trophies. It can take a big toll on you but I’m grateful to be in this position. I wouldn’t want it any other way. To play for a team like Milan, it just makes me more hungry to bring us back to where we belong. I’m excited for the future.”

Why did you decide to skip the Gold Cup? “It sucks for me to miss out with the team. I want to be a part of the team always. But to be honest, the second half and end of the season my body just started talking to me and my mind. I started to think what is best for me leading into next year and going into the World Cup? Was that to play eight more games and get no rest at all, go straight into preseason, grind another year, and then go right into the World Cup? It’s not what I felt was best for me and my body. The only point that I would make is that was I wanted to be at least a part of the two friendlies. I did speak with the coaches and I asked to be a part of the team in whatever capacity I could. They said no and they only wanted one roster. That’s coach’s decision. I fully respect it. I didn’t understand it but it is what it is. That’s just the way things meant. I had to make the best decision for myself and my team even though some people haven’t seen it that way.”

Given the criticism you’ve received, would you still make the same decision? “I don’t regret my decision. I think it’s the right thing for me. The way I’m feeling right now is honestly really good. I’m excited to get back into training again this week and work on some things that I’ve really wanted to work on myself. I know it’s going to put me into an amazing position leading into next season.”

How was your conversation with Mauricio Pochettino? “We had one phone call where we discussed everything. He understood where I was coming from and that’s as much conversation as I’ve had with him. I’m supporting the team. I want the best for this team truly. I think it’s a great opportunity for some players that are coming in as well and also some faces that have been around. I’m only wishing them the best.”

Catching criticism from Landon Donovan, Tim Howard, and others? “You’d be surprised at how little gets to me. I try to stay away from it as much as I can/ When it comes to those guys, it is tough because I looked up to those guys growing up, some of these guys were my idols, and I respect them so much as players. It’s tough especially when some of them privately, the way they talk to me and clearly want to show support and be a friend and then they say something different publicly. Does it hurt me? Am I surprised by it? I don’t know. Not really. In the end I’m focused on how I can better myself and ultimately for the best thing for the team. That’s what I do. Of all things, you can talk about my performances, but to question my commitment to the national team, in my opinion that’s way out of line. You know how it is, people forget really quickly. I’m sure once I’m back in the team, I hope if I can get back, once I score a goal and win a game people will forget about this quickly.”

Would you like to hear more from Pochettino? “I’ve had a lot of coaches in my short career. Some would say I’m the problem. What I’ve learned throughout all this time is that every coach is very different. I’ve had coaches who daily want to talk and get things off their brain and talk to their players. I’ve always appreciated that when people make an effort to care about the player and the person, too. This is who he is. I’m not a guy either who needs to speak to the coach. I’m a quiet guy. I’m not reaching out. Has it been different with some of my other national team coaches? Yeah but it’s not something I’m looking into too much.”

More on the decision to rest: “I knew how I was feeling. I was dealing with a couple small things that kept lingering. To go straight into summer, play for six weeks, and then right into club season and into the World Cup. People can question my decision, I just don’t understand why also so many people are so big on wanting to give out these takes when they’ve been through tough moments themselves. I don’t understanding wanting to divide the fan base against the players. I don’t let it affect me too much. This is the right decision for myself and the team. People will say that. ... You guys will see. I’m hungrier than ever, truly. I’m looking forward to big things to come.”

Feeling pressure to captain a host nation at a World Cup? “I’m so excited about it. I think it’s going to be an incredible event for us. To play a World Cup in your own country — not a lot of people get to do that. It’s something on the brain but I’m just focused on me and what’s next.”