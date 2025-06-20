How to watch Manchester City vs Al Ain live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Manchester City can potentially reach the knockout rounds of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup with another victory in Group G play on Sunday (9 pm ET), when they take on UAE side Al Ain in Atlanta, Georgia.

Pep Guardiola’s side got off to a winning start, 2-0 against Moroccan side Wydad AC on Wednesday, now they can secure their place in the round of 16 before playing Juventus for top spot in the group on Thursday. Phil Foden had a goal and an assist in the game, though everything didn’t go perfectly to plan as Rico Lewis was sent off in the 88th minute for a tackle on Samuel Obeng. Guardiola called the referee’s decision to show a straight red card, “unnecessary.”

“His leg was little bit high, but he was on the grass,” Guardiola said after the game. “Touches the ball with the speed that they go through, your leg has to be a little bit high and the other player down. It was not intentional and it was a red card versus Crystal Palace after the referee came and said it wasn’t a red card. Rico never had intention to hurt anyone. A little bit unnecessary, the red card. The referee is the boss and had other intentions, VAR checked it and we have to accept the decision.”

Group G standings



Juventus — 3 points (+5 GD) Manchester City — 3 points (+2 GD) Wydad AC — 0 points (-2 GD) Al Ain — 0 points (-5 GD)

How to watch Manchester City vs Al Ain live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9 pm ET Sunday (June 22)

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium — Atlanta, Georgia

TV Channel/Streaming: Watch live on DAZN, for free

Manchester City team news, focus

OUT: Mateo Kovacic (foot)

Al Ain team news, focus

Al Ain found themselves 4-0 down to Juventus at halftime and ended up losing their opening game 5-0 as Randal Kolo Muani and Francisco Conceicao each scored twice, along with Kenan Yildiz. 33-year-old Togolese striker Kodjo Laba, who led Al Ain this season with 20 goals in 21 games, had most of his side’s best chances to score but two of his three shots were saved rather well.

Manchester City vs Al Ain prediction

In a sense, the Club World Cup is perfectly timed for Man City, who already had a handful of new players that need to get acclimated before next season, so the intensity (and quality) from them remains incredibly high. That spells bad news for Al Ain, and maybe everyone else in the competition. Manchester City 4-0 Al Ain.