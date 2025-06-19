How to watch Flamengo vs Chelsea live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Chelsea aim to make it two wins from two in the FIFA Club World Cup as they face Brazilian giants Flamengo in Philadelphia on Friday.

Enzo Maresca’s side eased past LAFC in their Club World Cup opener in Atlanta earlier this week and they will top Group D, and reach the last 16, with a win against Flamengo. Chelsea new boy Liam Delap slotted in seamlessly off the bench on his debut with an assist against LAFC, and Maresca has so many options at his disposal in midfield and attack.

Flamengo have former Chelsea captain Jorginho, who was key in their UEFA Champions League win in 2020-21 to book their spot in this competition, in the heart of their midfield and he made his debut and grabbed an assist in their 2-0 win over Esperance de Tunis. The Rio de Janeiro club won the Copa Libertadores in 2022 to qualify for this competition and the Brazilian giants will have a huge following of fans in Philadelphia.

How to watch Flamengo vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 2pm ET Friday (June 20)

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV Channel/Streaming: Watch live on DAZN, for free

Flamengo team news, focus

Jorginho showed his class and experience on his debut following his move from Arsenal this summer and this will be a special occasion for the Italian international. Uruguayan international Giorgian de Arrascaeta will sit ahead of him in midfield and create, while winger Luiz Araujo grabbed a goal and assist off the left in the win against Esperance and will be a real threat.

Chelsea team news, focus

After linking up well off the bench for Chelsea’s second goal against LAFC, we could see Delap start up top and Enzo Fernandez start in midfield. We could also see Malo Gusto start at right back to give Reece James a rest. Maresca is likely to go strong once again for this game, then rotate his lineup heavily for Chelsea’s final Group D game against Esperance de Tunis.

OUT: Wesley Fofana (hamstring), Mykhailo Mudryk (suspended), Omari Kellyman (hamstring)

Flamengo vs Chelsea prediction

This is going to be a fun one given how important a win is to either side, so it should be open and entertaining. It feels like Chelsea’s extra quality off the bench will keep the tempo high and will be the difference. Chelsea 2-1 Flamengo.