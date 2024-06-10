 Skip navigation
NFBC Main Event Tracker: Week 11 review
NFBC Main Event Tracker: Week 11 review
WNBA: Indiana Fever at New York Liberty
Clark hopes to make USA Basketball team one day
MLB: Game One-Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets
Mets star Lindor says 'too much time off' on London trip but backs MLB's international goals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pinehurstscheffler_240609.jpg
Scheffler's distance control a boon at U.S. Open
nbc_golf_pgamemorialrd4ehlv2_240609.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Memorial Tournament, Round 4
nbc_golf_pgatourchampionshl_240609.jpg
HLs: American Family Insurance Championship, Rd. 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox
NFBC Main Event Tracker: Week 11 review
WNBA: Indiana Fever at New York Liberty
Clark hopes to make USA Basketball team one day
MLB: Game One-Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets
Mets star Lindor says ‘too much time off’ on London trip but backs MLB’s international goals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pinehurstscheffler_240609.jpg
Scheffler’s distance control a boon at U.S. Open
nbc_golf_pgamemorialrd4ehlv2_240609.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Memorial Tournament, Round 4
nbc_golf_pgatourchampionshl_240609.jpg
HLs: American Family Insurance Championship, Rd. 3

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Copa America 2024 Standings: Full group tables and standings

  
Published June 10, 2024 03:46 AM

16 teams are squaring off at Copa America 2024 across the USA, as the expanded tournament sees Brazil and Argentina as the favorites but there is plenty of expectation for upsets.

[ MORE: Copa America 2024 schedule, how to watch, dates ]

Can the USMNT cause some surprises and go deep? Will Mexico or Canada make a deep run? The CONCACAF teams are relishing the chance to pit their wits against South America’s finest.

Below are the group stage tables, which will be updated throughout the tournament.

Group A Standings

Argentina
Peru
Chile
Canada

Group B Standings

Mexico
Ecuador
Venezuela
Jamaica

Group C Standings

USA
Uruguay
Panama
Bolivia

Group D Standings

Brazil
Colombia
Paraguay
Costa Rica