Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth: How to watch live, stream link, team news

  
Published December 4, 2023 11:25 AM

Crystal Palace host Bournemouth on Wednesday at Selhurst Park with just three points between the two teams.

WATCH CRYSTAL PALACE v BOURNEMOUTH LIVE

Palace fought back for a draw at West Ham on Sunday as Roy Hodgson’s side went back to basics to grind out a point. Expectations will be high for this home game against Bournemouth as Palace look to get back to winning way as they’ve now gone three games without a win.

Bournemouth were excellent in attack against Aston Villa on Sunday but coughed up a late goal to draw 2-2 at home as Andoni Iraola was left frustrated his side couldn’t make it three wins in a row and four wins from five. Still, the Cherries sit six points above the bottom three heading into the midweek slate of games and are heading in right direction as they’ve finally come alive in attack.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:30pm ET (Wednesday, Dec. 6)
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Focus on Crystal Palace, team news

Palace struggled in attack against West Ham but they did look better defensively as USMNT’s Chris Richards sat in and played really well in holding midfield.

OUT: Eberechi Eze (ankle), Dean Henderson (thigh), Cheick Doucoure (undisclosed), Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (thigh), Rob Holding (ankle)

Focus on Bournemouth, team news

The Cherries have clicked in attack with Antoine Semenyo, Ryan Christie and Dominic Solanke impressing against Villa, but they did struggle to control that game and defensively they have to make less mistakes.

OUT: Maximillian Aarons (hamstring), Tyler Adams (hamstring - out until February), Ryan Fredericks (calf), Lloyd Kelly (thigh), Emiliano Marcondes (ankle), Darren Randolph (illness), Alex Scott (knee)