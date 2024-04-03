 Skip navigation
Crystal Palace vs Manchester City: How to watch live, stream link, team news

  
Published April 3, 2024 08:04 AM

Crystal Palace seek to end a four-game Premier League winless streak in an unlikely manner: with a win over three-time defending Premier League champions Manchester City at Selhurst Park (Watch live at 7:30am ET Saturday on USA Network and online via NBC.com).

The Eagles have won just once since the start of February, a stretch that includes a managerial switch from Roy Hodgson to Oliver Glasner. Palace drew Everton as he watched from the stands and beat Burnley in his first game on the touchline, but have since sandwiched away losses to Spurs and Bournemouth around draws with Luton and Nottingham Forest.

WATCH CRYSTAL PALACE vs MANCHESTER CITY LIVE

Taking six points from the last six matches is poor given the run of opponents, and Glasner wouldn’t mind the positivity that would come from getting something off of City.

Pep Guardiola’s men remain in the thick of the Premier League title race and have one day’s fewer rest than Palace. Guardiola has a 10W-4D-2L record against the Eagles, but two of those draws came in the past 2.5 seasons including a 2-2 split at the Etihad Stadium on Dec. 16.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 7:30am ET Saturday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Watch live online via NBC.com

Crystal Palace focus, team news

OUT: Marc Guehi (knee), Matheus Franca (adductor), Sam Johnstone (elbow), Rob Holding (ankle), Cheick Doucoure (achilles - out for season), Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (thigh), Odsonne Edouard (knee), Chris Richards (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Michael Olise (hamstring)

Manchester City focus, team news

OUT: Kyle Walker (thigh), Nathan Ake (unknown) | QUESTIONABLE: Ederson (thigh).