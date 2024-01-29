Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United: How to watch, live stream link, video highlights

Sheffield United’s long odds of reclaiming Premier League safety visit Selhurst Park on Tuesday, where the Blades will hope to drag Crystal Palace into the relegation fight.

Chris Wilder’s Blades have lost the brief momentum gathered after his re-hiring and are seven points back of safety with 17 matches left in the Premier League season. The Blades have just two wins on the season and have conceded a wild 51 goals.

WATCH CRYSTAL PALACE vs SHEFFIELD UNITED LIVE STREAM

Palace have 21 points but have not been able to string together positive results, now scoreless in three matches across all competitions since beating Brentford 3-1 to conclude 2023.

Michael Olise is expected to return for the Eagles, and that’s a big development for a team that’s been without him, Eberechi Eze, and/or Odsonne Edouard for long stretches of the season.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United, stream link, start time, odds

Kickoff: 3pm ET Tuesday

Odds: Palace (-160) vs Blades (+475) | Draw (+275)

TV Channel/Stream: Premier League on Peacock

Focus on Crystal Palace

The absence of Cheick Doucoure’s a big one, and Palace have struggled to adapt without him. The Eagles have one win, three draws, and four losses since he exited the lineup.

Focus on Sheffield United

The loan of Ben Brereton Diaz from Villarreal provided a goal on his Premier League debut, and the longtime Championship high-flyer can be a big boost for the Blades’ attack.