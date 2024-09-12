How to watch Bournemouth vs Chelsea live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Bournemouth host Chelsea late on Saturday at the Vitality Stadium in what promises to be a frantic clash of styles.

Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth are unbeaten so far through three games and surged back from 2-0 down to win 3-2 at Everton before the break. Semenyo and Kluivert continue to be so dangerous out wide as they cut inside, while new signing Evanilson is settling in well up top. Bournemouth’s high-pressing will certainly unsettle possession-based Chelsea from the off in the tight confides of the Vitality Stadium.

Enzo Maresca and Chelsea have started to show plenty of attacking intent in recent games but were wasteful against Crystal Palace before the break and ended up drawing to cough up two points. Still, Maresca’s project appears to be moving in the right direction, even though there is plenty of reported unrest off the pitch at Chelsea as their co-owners are said to be open to buying out the other to take full control. This game could see new loan signing Jadon Sancho take the pitch for the first time as a Chelsea player.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Saturday (September 14)

Venue: Vitality Stadium

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Bournemouth focus, team news

The Cherries have Unal and Adams still unavailable, while the quartet of Evanilson, Semenyo, Kluivert and Tavernier are a handful. Having Ouattara, Scott and Sinisterra to come off the bench offers plenty of creativity and options too.

OUT: Enes Unal (ankle), Tyler Adams (back) | QUESTIONABLE: Philip Billing (back)

Chelsea focus, team news

Chelsea have a few big injury concerns with Lavia working his way back to fitness, while Palmer and Gusto are also pushing to be fit. Palmer obviously makes Chelsea tick and if he is fit, having him start centrally ahead of Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez in midfield makes perfect sense. That will allow any of Madueke, Neto, Jackson, Nkunku, Sancho, Mudryk and Felix (what a crazy array of options) to fly forward and expect expert delivery from midfield positions.

OUT: Reece James (thigh), Omari Kellyman (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Romeo Lavia (thigh), Cole Palmer (hip), Malo Gusto (thigh), Filip Jorgensen (other)

Bournemouth vs Chelsea prediction

This feels like it will be a bit of an upset. Chelsea are still early in their project and although they’ve shown some promising signs, they also look vulnerable when pressed high and Bournemouth will do that. The Cherries also have the quality on the counter to make the most of any Chelsea mistakes. Bournemouth 2-1 Chelsea.