How to watch Chelsea vs Crystal Palace live: Steam link, team news, latest updates

Enzo Maresca will hope to see (lots) more of the same from Chelsea on Sunday (8:30 am ET), when they welcome Crystal Palace to Stamford Bridge.

More of the same in terms of the way the Blues played last time out — scoring six against Wolves courtesy of Noni Madueke’s hat trick — yes, but also in terms of Chelsea’s dominance against the Eagles over the last seven years. That’s how long it has been since Crystal Palace earned a point, let alone all three, against Chelsea. Only Manchester City have a longer winning run against one opponent in English football history: Manchester City vs Bournemouth (14 games, also currently active)

After losing to Brentford and West Ham in a pair of London derbies to open the season, it is yet another side from the capital this weekend for Oliver Glasner’s side. Palace picked up a 4-0 win over Norwich City in the 2nd round of the League Cup this week, thanks to a brace from Jean-Philippe Mateta and a goal from Eberechi Eze as well.

How to watch Chelsea vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kickoff time: 8:30 am ET Sunday (Sept. 1)

Venue: Stamford Bridge

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Chelsea focus, team news

OUT: Reece James (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Romeo Lavia (thigh)

Crystal Palace focus, team news

OUT: Matheus Franca (chest/abdominal), Chadi Riad (knee)

Glasner confirmed on Friday, ahead of the transfer deadline, that center back Marc Guehi would be staying at the club despite a summer full of bids from defender-desperate Newcastle. Palace reportedly set their asking price at roughly $90 million and were unwilling to budge throughout the saga. The 24-year-old Chelsea academy product joined in the summer of 2021 for $25 million.

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace prediction

Chelsea won’t find nearly as much space on the counter as they did against Wolves, making their challenge to break down a deeper defending opponent. Early frustrations, followed by late joy. Chelsea 2-1 Crystal Palace.

