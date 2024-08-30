 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: MAY 11 NASCAR Xfinity Series Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200
Where to watch Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity race at Darlington Raceway
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Kansas City Royals
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Fermin becomes key for Royals
Stanford v Notre Dame
How Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame are embracing ‘high expectations’ in Year 3

Top Clips

nbc_berry_draftkingslastcall_240830.jpg
Best bets: College football Week 1 Big Ten picks
nbc_berry_draftrecaps_240830.jpg
Will Hill pay off as a late fantasy draft pick?
nbc_dps_mikesando_240830.jpg
Risers, fallers within 2024 NFL quarterback tiers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: MAY 11 NASCAR Xfinity Series Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200
Where to watch Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity race at Darlington Raceway
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Kansas City Royals
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Fermin becomes key for Royals
Stanford v Notre Dame
How Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame are embracing ‘high expectations’ in Year 3

Top Clips

nbc_berry_draftkingslastcall_240830.jpg
Best bets: College football Week 1 Big Ten picks
nbc_berry_draftrecaps_240830.jpg
Will Hill pay off as a late fantasy draft pick?
nbc_dps_mikesando_240830.jpg
Risers, fallers within 2024 NFL quarterback tiers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

How to watch Chelsea vs Crystal Palace live: Steam link, team news, latest updates

  
Published August 30, 2024 11:52 AM

Enzo Maresca will hope to see (lots) more of the same from Chelsea on Sunday (8:30 am ET), when they welcome Crystal Palace to Stamford Bridge.

WATCH CHELSEA vs CRYSTAL PALACE LIVE

More of the same in terms of the way the Blues played last time out — scoring six against Wolves courtesy of Noni Madueke’s hat trick — yes, but also in terms of Chelsea’s dominance against the Eagles over the last seven years. That’s how long it has been since Crystal Palace earned a point, let alone all three, against Chelsea. Only Manchester City have a longer winning run against one opponent in English football history: Manchester City vs Bournemouth (14 games, also currently active)

After losing to Brentford and West Ham in a pair of London derbies to open the season, it is yet another side from the capital this weekend for Oliver Glasner’s side. Palace picked up a 4-0 win over Norwich City in the 2nd round of the League Cup this week, thanks to a brace from Jean-Philippe Mateta and a goal from Eberechi Eze as well.

How to watch Chelsea vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kickoff time: 8:30 am ET Sunday (Sept. 1)
Venue: Stamford Bridge
TV Channel: Peacock Premium
Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Chelsea focus, team news

  • OUT: Reece James (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Romeo Lavia (thigh)

Crystal Palace focus, team news

  • OUT: Matheus Franca (chest/abdominal), Chadi Riad (knee)

Glasner confirmed on Friday, ahead of the transfer deadline, that center back Marc Guehi would be staying at the club despite a summer full of bids from defender-desperate Newcastle. Palace reportedly set their asking price at roughly $90 million and were unwilling to budge throughout the saga. The 24-year-old Chelsea academy product joined in the summer of 2021 for $25 million.

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace prediction

Chelsea won’t find nearly as much space on the counter as they did against Wolves, making their challenge to break down a deeper defending opponent. Early frustrations, followed by late joy. Chelsea 2-1 Crystal Palace.