How to watch Fulham vs Newcastle: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Unbeaten Newcastle United head to Craven Cottage to meet a Fulham side full of promise but looking for a statement result on Saturday (Watch live at 10am ET, streaming live online via Premier League on Peacock ).

The Magpies came back to beat Wolves in Week 4, improving to 3W-1D in Premier League play. That’s good for third on the table, and Newcastle will be feeling good about the early signs of a top-four push without European congestion in sight.

Fulham have played well since a Week 1 loss at Manchester United, though their win and two draws don’t show it. A 1-1 draw at Ipswich was fair but a 2-1 win oer Leicester City and 1-1 draw with West Ham both could’ve been comfortable wins.

The Cottagers had a tense midweek League Cup scrap at Preston North End, a 1-1 game that went to a 34-attempt set of penalties. Fulham fell 16-15.

How to watch Fulham vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday

Venue: Craven Cottage

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Fulham focus, team news

New signing Reiss Nelson scored in the League Cup tie, and all four of Fulham’s Premier League goals have come from attack-minded players: Adama Traore, Emile Smith Rowe, Raul Jimenez, and Alex Iwobi. The Cottagers might be due for a explosive performance.

OUT: Carlos Vinicius (calf)

Newcastle focus, team news

The Magpies were out-performed in expected goals in their first three games, then nicked Wolves by 0.01 xG. Eddie Howe’s men are being out-scored 3-2 before the hour mark and have a combined positive score line of 4-0 after the 60th minute, as reinforcements have tended to be better than the Starting XI.

OUT: Sven Botman (knee), Jamaal Lascelles (knee), Lewis Miley (ankle), Callum Wilson (back) | QUESTIONABLE: Alexander Isak (eye)

Fulham vs Newcastle prediction

Every unbeaten run ends some time, and at some point Newcastle will not be able to come back from a substandard start. The early goings will be key here, including the team selection. Sven Botman and Callum Wilson are big misses given the state of the team, and an Isak absence might be too much. Fulham 2-1 Newcastle.