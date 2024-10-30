How to watch Ipswich vs Leicester live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Fellow Premier League new boys Ipswich Town and Leicester City meet at Portman Road on Saturday in a massive game for both.

WATCH IPSWICH v LEICESTER LIVE

Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich are still searching for their first win of the season but are making it extremely difficult for teams each and every time they step on the pitch and have drawn four of their nine games so far. The Tractor Boys chucked away a 2-0 lead to lose 4-3 at Brentford last time out but they have so many exciting forwards with Omari Hutchinson, Liam Delap and Sammie Szmodics all impressing early on this season. If they can shore things up at the back, Ipswich will surely pick up their first win very soon.

Leicester have fared the best of the three newly-promoted teams in terms of points, with nine on the board so far. But they lost 3-1 at home to fierce rivals Nottingham Forest last Friday and Steve Cooper’s side are taking one step forward and one step back at the moment. They have plenty of Premier League experience in their team but they’re struggling with consistency, even if Facundo Buonanotte and Jamie Vardy are in great form in attack. Which Leicester team will turn up at Ipswich this weekend?

How to watch Ipswich vs Leicester live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11am ET Saturday (November 2)

Venue: Portman Road — Ipswich

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Watch live on Peacock

Ipswich team news, focus

The Tratcor Boys have some big injury problems with Delap and Szmodics set to be rolled out once again in attack. Ipswich have to shore things up defensively and that is key to getting anything from this massive game at the bottom.

OUT: Janoi Donacien (groin), Axel Tuanzebe (hand), Massimo Luongo (ankle), Jacob Greaves (undisclosed), Jack Taylor (other), Harry Clarke (suspension), Chiedozie Ogbene (achilles) | QUESTIONABLE: Benjamin Johnson (thigh), Omari Hutchinson (illness), Sam Morsy (thigh)

Leicester team news, focus

The Foxes are conceding too many goals and that is unlike a Steve Cooper side. Ayew, Vardy and Buonanotte are all scoring goals and looking sharp but Leicester have to be more consistent. So far this season they’ve fluctuated massively from each half during a game in terms of their performance levels.

OUT: Patson Daka (ankle), Jakub Stolarczyk (ankle), Victor Kristiansen (groin), Hamza Choudhury (shoulder)

Ipswich vs Leicester prediction

This feels like neither team will get the win they need. Ipswich are dealing with injuries and a slight lack of confidence, while Leicester aren’t consistent enough. Both teams have dangerous players in attack but are looking suspect at the back. Ipswich 2-2 Leicester.