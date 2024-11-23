 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_aswsl_shiffrinfirstwin.jpg
Mikaela Shiffrin’s most memorable of her 99 World Cup wins
Florida State v Notre Dame
How to watch No. 19 Army vs. No. 6 Notre Dame: Live stream, preview for college football game
Syndication: USA TODAY
How to watch No. 6 Notre Dame vs JuJu Watkins, No. 3 USC women’s basketball: TV/streaming info, game preview

Top Clips

nbc_pl_totgoal2_241123.jpg
Maddison’s brace gives Spurs 2-0 lead v. Man City
nbc_pl_totgoal1_241123.jpg
Maddison stuns Man City to give Spurs 1-0 lead
nbc_golf_gc_bmwapgard2hl_241123.jpg
HLs: BMW Australian PGA Championship, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_aswsl_shiffrinfirstwin.jpg
Mikaela Shiffrin’s most memorable of her 99 World Cup wins
Florida State v Notre Dame
How to watch No. 19 Army vs. No. 6 Notre Dame: Live stream, preview for college football game
Syndication: USA TODAY
How to watch No. 6 Notre Dame vs JuJu Watkins, No. 3 USC women’s basketball: TV/streaming info, game preview

Top Clips

nbc_pl_totgoal2_241123.jpg
Maddison’s brace gives Spurs 2-0 lead v. Man City
nbc_pl_totgoal1_241123.jpg
Maddison stuns Man City to give Spurs 1-0 lead
nbc_golf_gc_bmwapgard2hl_241123.jpg
HLs: BMW Australian PGA Championship, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

James Maddison double has Tottenham flying at stunned Manchester City

  
Published November 23, 2024 01:04 PM

James Maddison scored twice inside the first 20 minutes to put Tottenham 2-0 up at a stunned Manchester City.

WATCH - Manchester City v Tottenham live

After losing four games in a row in all competitions for the first time in his managerial career, Pep Guardiola will have expected a reaction from his side after the international break.

But a good one. Not this.

City did start the game well but then two defensive lapses were punished ruthlessly by Spurs.

James Maddison scores two wonderfully worked goals as Tottenham stun Manchester City

First they allowed Dejan Kulusevski to cut in from the right and gave him the time to send in a perfect cross for Maddison, who was left with way too much space, to tap home.

Then Josko Gvardiol’s loose pass was pounced on by Spurs as Maddison played a lovely one-two with Son before dinking home.

Cue stunned silence at the Etihad Stadium.