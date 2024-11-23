James Maddison double has Tottenham flying at stunned Manchester City

James Maddison scored twice inside the first 20 minutes to put Tottenham 2-0 up at a stunned Manchester City.

After losing four games in a row in all competitions for the first time in his managerial career, Pep Guardiola will have expected a reaction from his side after the international break.

But a good one. Not this.

City did start the game well but then two defensive lapses were punished ruthlessly by Spurs.

James Maddison scores two wonderfully worked goals as Tottenham stun Manchester City

First they allowed Dejan Kulusevski to cut in from the right and gave him the time to send in a perfect cross for Maddison, who was left with way too much space, to tap home.

Then Josko Gvardiol’s loose pass was pounced on by Spurs as Maddison played a lovely one-two with Son before dinking home.

Cue stunned silence at the Etihad Stadium.

