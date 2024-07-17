Leny Yoro to Manchester United: Medical scheduled for reported $65M back

Leny Yoro to Manchester United is on, pending a medical, as the teenage defender with the reported $65 million price tag jets away to England.

Reports say that Yoro, 18, was hopeful of landing with Real Madrid but has been sufficiently wooed by the Red Devils’ project.

Yoro is a French youth international who came through the ranks at Lille and made his Ligue 1 debut at 16. He’s made 60 senior appearances for the Ligue 1 mainstay and won’t turn 19 until November.

At 6'3" it’s no surprise that Yoro is already a monster in the air. He’s also good with the ball and can be a part of a back line that needs massive adjustments before the season.

Yoro can grow alongside Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, and Jonny Evans, though the Red Devils are said to be shopping Lindelof and seeking another first-choice back after the exits of Raphael Varane and Willy Kambwala.