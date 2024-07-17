 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Genesis Scottish Open - Day Four
Why Aaron Rai and these five other sleepers could contend at Royal Troon
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers
Fantasy Baseball Mid-Season Top 100 Starting Pitchers
The London Athletics Meet - Wanda Diamond League Series - London Stadium
Noah Lyles set for 100m showdown at London Diamond League as Olympics near

Top Clips

nbc_ew_sxmxdifference_240717.jpg
Supercross v. Motocross: What’s the difference?
nbc_golf_lf_fleetwoodpresserfull_240717.jpg
Fleetwood hopes things ‘come together’ at The Open
nbc_golf_lf_rexlavhit_240717.jpg
What Slumbers’ LIV remarks mean for The Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Genesis Scottish Open - Day Four
Why Aaron Rai and these five other sleepers could contend at Royal Troon
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers
Fantasy Baseball Mid-Season Top 100 Starting Pitchers
The London Athletics Meet - Wanda Diamond League Series - London Stadium
Noah Lyles set for 100m showdown at London Diamond League as Olympics near

Top Clips

nbc_ew_sxmxdifference_240717.jpg
Supercross v. Motocross: What’s the difference?
nbc_golf_lf_fleetwoodpresserfull_240717.jpg
Fleetwood hopes things ‘come together’ at The Open
nbc_golf_lf_rexlavhit_240717.jpg
What Slumbers’ LIV remarks mean for The Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Leny Yoro to Manchester United: Medical scheduled for reported $65M back

  
Published July 17, 2024 09:16 AM

Leny Yoro to Manchester United is on, pending a medical, as the teenage defender with the reported $65 million price tag jets away to England.

Reports say that Yoro, 18, was hopeful of landing with Real Madrid but has been sufficiently wooed by the Red Devils’ project.

[ MORE: List of completed Premier League transfers by club ]

Yoro is a French youth international who came through the ranks at Lille and made his Ligue 1 debut at 16. He’s made 60 senior appearances for the Ligue 1 mainstay and won’t turn 19 until November.

At 6'3" it’s no surprise that Yoro is already a monster in the air. He’s also good with the ball and can be a part of a back line that needs massive adjustments before the season.

Yoro can grow alongside Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, and Jonny Evans, though the Red Devils are said to be shopping Lindelof and seeking another first-choice back after the exits of Raphael Varane and Willy Kambwala.