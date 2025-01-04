Lionel Messi honored with U.S. Presidential Medal of Freedom

Lionel Messi has been awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, adding another rare honor to a list that includes World Cup lifter and eight-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Messi, 37, was honored along with luminaries like chef Jose Andres, actor Michael J. Fox, U2 singer Bono, basketball legend and businessperson Magic Johnson, and zoologist Jane Goodall.

The award is considered the highest civilian honor in the United States, created to honor “an especially meritorious contribution to (1) the security or national interests of the United States, or (2) world peace, or (3) cultural or other significant public or private endeavors.”

Messi currently plays for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer as well as the Argentina national team. Widely-considered one of, if not the best player in the history of football, Messi has won a world record eight Ballons d’Or and has scored over 850 goals and is closing in on 400 career assists for club and country.

How was Lionel Messi described when being awarded his Presidential Medal of Freedom?

Here’s how Messi was described by whitehouse.gov and when given the award:

“Lionel Messi is the most decorated player in the history of professional soccer. He supports healthcare and education programs for children around the world through the Leo Messi Foundation and serves as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.”