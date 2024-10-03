 Skip navigation
Mitchell hits tiebreaking HR in the 8th, Chourio goes deep twice and Brewers rally past Mets 5-3
Auburn flips four-star QB Deuce Knight away from Notre Dame
Witt gets another big hit to send the Royals into the ALDS with a 2-game sweep of the Orioles

Positives from McIlroy's year of close calls
Nitties: Bennett can finish top-30 at KFT Champ.
HLs: Blessings Collegiate Invitational, Final Rd.

Mitchell hits tiebreaking HR in the 8th, Chourio goes deep twice and Brewers rally past Mets 5-3
Auburn flips four-star QB Deuce Knight away from Notre Dame
Witt gets another big hit to send the Royals into the ALDS with a 2-game sweep of the Orioles

Positives from McIlroy’s year of close calls
Nitties: Bennett can finish top-30 at KFT Champ.
HLs: Blessings Collegiate Invitational, Final Rd.

Lionel Messi scores surgical free kick as Inter Miami win MLS Supporters’ Shield

  
Published October 2, 2024 10:26 PM

Lionel Messi is at it again, claiming a 46th career trophy in a game worthy of a crowning Inter Miami the victor of their first MLS Supporters’ Shield.

Messi scored two including a surgical free kick and Luis Suarez also scored in Miami’s 3-2 win over Columbus Crew in Ohio on Wednesday, nailing down the best record in Major League Soccer for the 2024 season.

Inter Miami led 2-0 through Messi’s brace when Diego Rossi made it 2-1. Suarez restored the two-goal lead and then ex-Watford star Cucho Hernandez made it 3-2 with a penalty. Columbus was awarded a second penalty, but USMNT pool goalkeeper Drake Callender saved a tepid attempt.

[ MORE: Messi’s game log, schedule with Inter Miami ]

The 37-year-old Messi now has 17 goals and 10 assists in 17 games for Miami this season, an average of a goal contribution once every 53 minutes.

Suarez, it’s worth noting, has been nearly as good. The Uruguayan has 18 goals, three off MLS Golden Boot front runner Christian Benteke. Suarez has six assists.

The win gives Inter Miami 68 points in 32 games. Western Conference leaders LA Galaxy max out at 67, while Columbus can only capture 66.

Lionel Messi free kick goal for Inter Miami at Columbus (video)