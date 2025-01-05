Liverpool vs Manchester United to go ahead as planned as snow arrives at Anfield

Liverpool have released a statement ahead of their huge clash with Manchester United on Sunday saying that “the game will go ahead as planned” after two safety meetings were held on Sunday morning.

The Premier League leaders also added that they “thank everyone involved in helping us to get this game on” and urged fans attending the game at Anfield to take extra care.

WATCH — Liverpool vs Manchester United kicks off 11:30am ET, Sunday

Weather warnings were in place across most of England on Saturday evening and Sunday morning as heavy snow and icy conditions impacted Liverpool and Manchester in particular.

Both Liverpool and Manchester airports were shut on Sunday morning due to the weather conditions, as travel to and from the region remains difficult. However, rain is expected in the area in the hours before kick off and the decision has been made that the game will go ahead as planned.

Liverpool vs Manchester United statement on weather, as game to go ahead as planned

“Today’s fixture against Manchester United will go ahead as planned.

“Two safety meetings were held earlier to assess the weather and travel conditions.

“We thank everyone involved in helping us to get this game on today. If you’re travelling to Anfield then please take extra care. We look forward to seeing you there.”