Manchester City vs Chelsea prediction, odds — Goals galore coming up?

Manchester City host Chelsea on Saturday with both teams hopeful of a top four finish, at the very least, this season.

Pep Guardiola and Enzo Maresca are good friends (the latter was his assistant at City) and share a very similar playing style, which is to entertain, dominate the ball and create chances.

What kind of form are these teams in?

City have got back on track in the Premier League in recent weeks with three wins from their last four and they’re fine unbeaten. But their damaging Champions League defeat at PSG in midweek, after an another collapse, could impact them.

Chelsea have stumbled over the last month but are still two points ahead of City going into this game as they beat Wolves on Monday. If Chelsea can regain their clinical touch in front of goal and overcome some key defensive injuries, they’ll be in the top four hunt until the very end of the season.

Below is a look at the Manchester City vs Chelsea odds and prediction for the outcome of this massive game.

Manchester City vs Chelsea odds

Kickoff: 12:30pm ET Saturday (January 25)

TV Channel/Stream: Watch live on Peacock

Odds: (-105) Manchester City vs Chelsea (+240) | Draw (+300)

Manchester City vs Chelsea prediction

This is going to be entertaining with both teams struggling with injuries and balance defensively, while they are full of exciting attacking players. City will be under pressure to get the win to overtake Chelsea in the table. If Chelsea can hang in there then there will be plenty of chances for them on the counter. Go for an entertaining draw which Chelsea will be much happier with. Manchester City 2-2 Chelsea.

