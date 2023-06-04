Manchester City beat Man United in FA Cup, one win from treble

Manchester City won its seventh FA Cup and moved with a Champions League win of the very rare treble with a 2-1 win over Manchester United on Saturday at Wembley Stadium.

Ilkay Gundogan scored a goal after just 13 seconds -- an FA Cup Final record -- and volleyed home off a corner kick in the second half after a Bruno Fernandes penalty had drawn United level before halftime.

[ MORE: Pep Guardiola reaction - Okay to talk treble now ]

The Manchester derby nature of this FA Cup Final, the first final match-up between the heated rivals in tournament history, will make City’s win even sweeter, and the cherry on top is that United was unable to stop City’s quest to match its 1998-99 team.

That’s the only time in English history we’ve seen a treble that included the European Cup. Man City meets Inter Milan next week in the Champions League Final. A win means the treble.

Erik ten Hag is denied a domestic cup double in his first season as United boss. The FA Cup has been played since 1871, and Man United’s 12 tournament wins trail only Arsenal’s 12. United last won in 2016.

Treble-chasing Man City didn’t need its best, shows rivals distance to climb

This could’ve been a clean sheet win for City on another day, who had to deal with a 1-1 deadlock because of a legal but unsavory handball call against Jack Grealish that sent Bruno Fernandes to the spot.

Yes, United will point to the fact that it had to rebound from Ilkay Gundogan’s super quick opener, but City’s train barely left the station in this game and it was still a comfortable-enough win.

City let United hang around but there was always a feeling of inevitability: A moment of class was coming from one of the best teams ever assembled in world football.

Erling Haaland didn’t score and City misfired on a number of opportunities that it generally puts home. Is that a bad sign for next week’s Champions League Final?

That remains to be seen and debated, but there’s no question that City showed United how much more there is to be done to catch up to the champs. Why? Because City’s B-game was more than enough to collect another trophy.

Manchester City vs Manchester United player ratings: Stars of the Show

Ilkay Gundogan

Kevin De Bruyne

Bruno Fernandes

Kyle Walker

Manchester City vs Manchester United as it happened

First half

THE FASTEST GOOOOOAAAALLL IN FA CUP FINAL HISTORY! It’s Man City taking the lead as a long ball is headed down by Erling Haaland and Ilkay Gundogan’s first touch is a stunning strike from outside the box. Man City, 1-0!

That’s certainly put the game on its head, and City has another chance go very close before United can get their hands anywhere near the game.

City’s had three of the match’s four shot attempts and about 67 percent of the ball at the quarter-hour mark but United’s press is keeping things interesting and there’s been a little drama in the United third.

Fine margins... could’ve been 2-0! Erling Haaland is an absolute full stretch to poke a Bernardo Silva pass toward goal, but he can barely get to it and De Gea corrals the ball with ease. 17'

CLOSE! Kevin De Bruyne drills a left-footed shot that spins just wide of the post as City is starting to collect near-misses. That’s both asserting control but keeping the Red Devils in the match. 29'

VAR CHECK. Could there be a penalty for Man United? Aaron Wan-Bissaka heads a cross off Jack Grealish’s arm, and the video review is putting Man United on the spot! PENALTY...

GOAL! Bruno Fernandes bests Stefan Ortega with a stuttering run-up, rolling the ball the other way to make it 1-1.

Looks like this one’s going to the break at 1-1, and Erik ten Hag has to be thrilled about that. Neutrals will be happy, too, as we’ve got a tense derby finale in the balance. City’s taken six of the 10 shots in this one and had 60 percent of the ball but United’s got the xG lead 1.00-0.61.



Second half

GOAL! City on the front foot again, with no changes to start the second half, and a 51st-minute corner free kick sees Ilkay Gundogan etching his name further in Man City lore when he waits out De Bruyne’s lofted free kick and grounds the ball inside the near post. Man City, 2-1.

SAVE! David De Gea reacts to make an in-tight leg save on De Bruyne.

OFFSIDE GOAL: Gundogan is point blank to tap in a loose ball but is offside. It would’ve been a hat trick.

CLOSE! At the other end, United sub Alejandro Garnacho drags a shot just wide of the far post. Those fine margins remain part of this one!

It’s desperation time for Manchester United, who only had seven minutes and stoppage to get in the way of City’s second jewel in its treble crown.

Gundogan’s close to his hat trick again but this time Luke Shaw intervenes to force a corner kick.

WOAH! Very close to a stoppage-time equalizer as Scott McTominay makes chaos in Stefan Ortega’s box, leading to a corner kick. Cleared by Kyle Walker for the moment. Less than two minutes left now...

Ilkay Gundogan goal video: 13 seconds in!

🤯 Absolutely incredible! Ilkay Gundogan scores the fastest goal in FA Cup Final history, as Manchester City lead Manchester United after just 13 seconds at Wembley! #MCFC #MUFC #FACupFinal



pic.twitter.com/osSxCnCfUK — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) June 3, 2023

Bruno Fernandes goal video: Penalty makes it 1-1

Ilkay Gundogan goal video: Patient, precise, pretty

How to watch Manchester City vs Manchester United live, FA Cup Final stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday

Where: Wembley Stadium, LondonOnline: Stream via ESPN+

Updates: Stats, commentary on NBCSports.com

FA Cup Final odds ( Betting odds provided by our partner, BetMGM )

BetMGM is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on BetMGM for the first time after clicking our links.

Man City (-200) vs Manchester United (+525) | Draw over 120 mins (+375)

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: None.

City's FA Cup final line-up 💪



XI | Ortega Moreno, Walker, Stones, Dias, Akanji, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan (C), Bernardo, Grealish, Haaland



SUBS | Ederson, Phillips, Ake, Laporte, Alvarez, Mahrez, Foden, Palmer, Lewis#ManCity | @HaysWorldwide pic.twitter.com/v2Ocmk6A6I — Manchester City (@ManCity) June 3, 2023

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Lisandro Martinez, Marcel Sabitzer, Donny van de Beek, Anthony Martial, Antony.

Follow @NicholasMendola